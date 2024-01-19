What happened to David Henrie from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place?’

So many superstars and acting heavyweights got their big breaks on the Disney Channel — Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Jenna Ortega. And, of course, Selena Gomez, who was causing magic-related hijinks on Wizards of Waverly Place long before she was solving crimes with Steve Martin and whispering into Taylor Swift’s ear.

Someone who’s been less of a regular face on our screens since the hit Disney sitcom ended in 2012, however, is Gomez’s on-screen brother, David Henrie. While he may not have hit the same level of fame as Selena, Henrie also earned TV immortality through playing Ted Moseby’s son in How I Met Your Mother, even if only stock footage was used of his character after season 2.

Since 2014, however, Henrie’s stepped out of the limelight somewhat, although that’s all about to change thanks to a return to his most beloved role. But what’s he been up to in the meantime?

David Henrie’s arrest, marriage, kids, and other projects

Post-Wizards and HIMYM, Henrie has maintained a steady career appearing in supporting roles in a variety of comedy projects — notably, Grown Ups 2, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and an episode of Arrested Development. Henrie also made his directorial debut with 2020 teen comedy This is the Year, on which Selena Gomez served as an executive producer. Henrie’s most notable project of this period has unfortunately never been seen — he was due to play a young Ronald Reagan in biopic Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid. However, though it was completed in 2021, the film is still waiting on a release.

Away from the industry, Henrie has become a husband and a father. On April 21, 2017, Henrie married former Miss Delaware 2011 Maria Cahill, following their engagement in October 2016 — Henrie went all out with his proposal, which included the use of a helicopter. After three miscarriages, the couple welcomed their first child, Pia Philomena Francesca, on March 19, 2019. The couple’s second child, James Thomas Augustine, followed on Christmas Day 2020 before their youngest, Gemma Clare, arrived on July 17, 2022.

In other words, Henrie is not one of those child stars who has suffered from dark turns in his life or bad press. That said, he did have one incident with the law in 2018. On Sep. 10, the actor found himself arrested and charged at LAX due to carrying a loaded gun into the airport. He later shared on Twitter that he had “unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport.” Although he did appear in court, Henrie avoided jail time and instead had to complete 20 hours of community service and faced a probation period of two years.

“I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country,” Henrie said in a statement to the press, following the incident. “More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened.”

As of 2024, Henrie has been thrust back into the limelight with the news that Disney has greenlit Wizards, a revival of Wizards of Waverly Place in which he will produce and star once again as Justin Russo. He will reunite with guest star Gomez in the first episode. According to the show’s tagline, “Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”

So what happened to David Henrie? He’s doing pretty great, thanks for asking.