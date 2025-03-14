‘The cutest’: 8-yo ‘Lilo & Stitch’ star Maia Kealoha proves she was born to play Lilo by listing all the things they have in common

The trailer for Disney’s live-action version of 2002’s Lilo & Stitch just dropped, and star Maia Kealoha is stealing hearts worldwide with her vibrant take on Lilo — the quirky, big-hearted girl who’s all about ohana with a side of playful mischief.

In an adorable interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 8-year-old actress shared the delightful ways she connects with her character, listing off all the things they have in common. Like Lilo, Kealoha hails from Hawaii and is also a skilled hula dancer. She’s “very crafty” too, saying, “Every time my mom enters the room she’s like ‘what is these papers doing all over the place?’ I’m like, ‘oh, I’m trying to pick ‘em up, but there’s too much falling out of my hands!’”

Kealoha is a newcomer to the industry and has no professional acting credits prior to Lilo & Stitch, but has always wanted to be an actress. At the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii last year, she shared that when she was 5 years old, she declared that she wanted to be an actress. Lo and behold, five weeks later, there was a casting call for the live-action Lilo & Stitch, where they were looking for a 6- to 8-year-old girl of Native Hawaiian, Polynesian, or Maori descent to play the role of Lilo, who was described as someone who had “a propulsive imagination and a colorful rebellious streak that often lands her in hot water.”

Lilo & Stitch follows the story of Lilo and her sister Nani, who are facing challenges in life after the loss of their parents. Their world changes when they adopt Stitch, a mischievous alien experiment posing as a dog. As the chaos unfolds, they find the true meaning of “ohana.”

Maia Kealoha was determined to land the part of Lilo in the live-action 'Lilo & Stitch.' 🌺 pic.twitter.com/4bTeSxZinK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 12, 2025

Kealoha’s mom helped her submit an application and after a month, she got the role, which she said made her speechless. When asked what she remembers most about auditioning, Kealoha said it was the “chem reads.” Chemistry reads or chemistry tests are part of the audition process where potential actors read scenes together to gauge their on-screen compatibility. According to Kealoha, she had to read about 15 times before she got the role.

Her infectious energy and bubbly personality during interviews won people over, with many saying that she was the perfect girl to play the role of Lilo. “She’s the cutest,” one user said, with another adding, “She’s adorable and already a star.” Last year, Kealoha offered a playful tease of what audiences can expect from the live-action Lilo & Stitch. Without giving away spoilers, she shared, “It’s gonna be very touching, happy, exciting. There’s gonna be a lot of music, and we’re gonna be, like, dancing, stuff like that,” before cheekily adding, “pushing Mertle off the stage!” — a little jab at Mertle Edmonds, Lilo’s not-so-friendly rival and bully.

Joining the cast of the remake are Chris Sanders (reprising his role as Stitch’s voice), Sydney Agudong (Nani, Lilo’s sister), Zach Galifianakis (Jumba, an alien scientist), Billy Magnussen (Pleakey), Kaipo Dudoit (David), Tia Carrere (Mrs. Kekoa, a social worker), Hannah Waddingham (Grand Councilwoman), Amy Hill (Tūtū), and Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles, a former CIA agent). Lilo & Stitch is slated to hit theaters on May 23, ready to bring heart, humor, and playful antics to the big screen.

