Lilo & Stitch is one of the most influential Disney movie franchises of the 2000s, with its first feature often considered an all-time favorite for children. Set in Hawaii, the franchise introduced to young audiences one of Disney’s most iconic characters, Stitch, the blue alien that lands on Earth and is taken in by Lilo. Using the cover-up of Stitch being Lilo’s extremely weird dog, the two get up to all kinds of hijinks while trying to avoid Stitch’s capture by the Galactic Federation.

The first movie was so successful that, over the years, Disney went on to produce three more animated Lilo & Stitch movies, as well as three animated series. While the shows can be watched on their own, the movies follow a timeline, and unfortunately, their release order does not match the franchise’s chronology. This should come as no surprise, as it’s often the case with children’s media. Nevertheless, there’s no question that watching a franchise in the order it was intended is the best and most enjoyable way to do so.

All the Lilo & Stitch movies, listed in chronological order

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

Stitch: The Movie (2003)

Leroy and Stitch (2006)

In addition to these installments, Disney is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the 2002 movie, which is already generating controversy due to its casting choices. That aside, it’s worth mentioning that this film will likely not fit in the animated timeline, and therefore should be watched solo.

Until the remake comes out, though, Lilo & Stitch fans can enjoy a trip down memory lane with the movies already at their disposal.