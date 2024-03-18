Forget Gerry! This ‘Golden Bachelor’ gal’s real future is on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

As avid fans of both The Bachelor franchise and Dancing with the Stars would know, it is not uncommon for a former Bachelor or Bachelorette star to fight for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, with fan favorites like Joe Amabile, Nick Viall, Matt James, and more showing off their best moves during respective stints on the beloved competition series.

With former leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe being crowned the champions — as well as former leads Gabby Windey and Charity Lawson competing in the finale — Bachelor Nation has had a great deal of success once they switched out their roses for some dancing shoes, but one faction of The Bachelor franchise has yet to be conquered by Dancing with the Stars: The Golden Bachelor.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, the inaugural Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, admitted that he would consider competing on a future season of Dancing with the Stars:

“Because as much fun as I’ve had up to this point, and as much fun as my family has had coming along with me on this journey, I wouldn’t say no to anything… I would have to kind of get more information before I committed to something, but gosh, I mean, how much fun could that be?”

In an exclusive interview with Parade, the current Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, also expressed that Dancing with the Stars is something that he would be open to once his journey to find his future wife comes to a close:

“I mean, it seems like a really fun opportunity. I know there was some buzz about it during the Flamenco date, because I was out there trying to dance, but yeah, I know I’ve been able to even talk to Charity through her experience that she just had, and it seems like she really enjoyed it, so it’s something I’m open to.”

Despite Gerry and Joey both being in the running, we had a different idea as to who should compete on season 33 of Dancing with the Stars on behalf of Bachelor Nation, a Golden Bachelor gal that viewers simply cannot get enough of.

Leslie Fhima? Faith Martin? Ellen Goltzer? Nope.

Keep scrolling to see why Susan Noles would be a perfect contender for Dancing with the Stars season 33…

Since her stint on The Golden Bachelor has come to a close, Susan has officiated The Golden Wedding, hosted a group date on The Bachelor — as well as returned to The Bachelor to offer Rachel Nance some dating ahead of the Fantasy Suites — and more. It is clear that the 67-year-old loves being in the limelight, even strutting her stuff on the catwalk on behalf of Adore Me during New York Fashion Week. Seriously though, is there anything that this sassy and stylish senior can’t do?

Looking oh-so confident in a stunning lemon-print slip dress during New York Fashion Week — accessorized with sheer gloves, a plethora of pearls, and some vintage cat-eye sunglasses — Susan proved that she is unafraid to take the stage and let her sassy side shine, making her a perfect contender for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars. To top it off, Susan would make history, becoming the first senior citizen from Bachelor Nation to compete on the show. We cannot envision a better individual to blaze the trail!

Now we are left with just one burning question: Who would be her partner? Our bets are on the one and only Gleb Savchenko, however, we will just have to wait and see if she is selected to be a part of the beloved competition series altogether. Needless to say, our fingers are crossed…