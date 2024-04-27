Image via Instagram/@sjmaasupdates
Margot Robbie was spotted with Sarah J. Maas — Are they producing an ‘ACOTAR’ series?

Are they just friends or are they plotting something great?
Staci White
Staci White
Published: Apr 27, 2024 10:50 am

Margot Robbie reportedly met up with Sarah J. Maas for a recent lunch. Normally two successful women meeting up wouldn’t be news, but speculation over the two teaming up for an ACOTAR adaptation is running rampant. 

Robbie’s been on a producing roll lately; her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, has been behind some of the best movies and TV (Dollface, Barbie, Saltburn) in recent years. And while LuckyChap has tackled several genres, it has yet to produce anything fantasy. ACOTAR — also known by its full name, A Court of Thorns and Roses — is a perfect candidate for a live-action series. It has faeries, magic, romance, action, and political intrigue. What more could a viewer ask for? 

Is Margot Robbie producing a series for Sarah J. Maas?

Margot if you do this I will genuinely be so so grateful 😭😭😭😭#greenscreen #starlightbooks #acotartok #acotarseries #throneofglass #throneofglassseries #crescentcity #aelinashryvergalathynius #feyrearcheron

As of now, we have no idea if Robbie is working on the ACOTAR series but we sure hope she is. What we do know is that an ACOTAR series is definitely in the works, or at least it was as of Nov. 2023. Showrunner Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) was last said to be working on a series with Hulu but that’s where our intel stops. 

It’s very possible Robbie’s interested in ACOTAR, but may I remind you, dear reader, that Maas has other books primed and ready for a live-action adaptation? Like, Throne of Glass, is right there, Robbie! Make it happen! Regardless of whether it was a business meeting or two fans meeting to gush over each other’s work, I hope to see more great work from Luckychap Entertainment and Maas in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.