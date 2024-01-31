All of Sarah J. Maas books in order, listed

Over the past decade, Sarah J. Maas has slowly turned into one of the biggest names in genre fiction, with works that quickly find their way into the New York Times best-seller list and end up bagging community trophies like the Goodreads Choice Awards.

Now, after finishing the two ambitious fantasy series Throne of Glass and A Court of Thorns and Roses, J. Maas is currently busy at work on the new Crescent City, with the final book in the trilogy (titled House of Flame and Shadow) slated for release in 2024.

If you love your fantasy with a scoop of romance, then Sarah J. Maas should be your next reading obsession.

Now, I know what some of you may be thinking. When we talk about genre fiction, that combination usually leads to some very negative predispositions bordering on snobbery, and most wouldn’t hesitate to put it down in the infamous young adult category. Sarah J. Maas certainly has elements of YA in her writing, and the love triangles are enough to make every Wattpad smut writer blush, but where J. Maas treads, there’s a clear distinction between literary value and the so-called fluff, fast food-y fiction.

Still, getting into her books won’t be easy, as J. Maas has more than a dozen books to her name out there. So to make matters simpler for you, we’ve decided to list all of her books in order of release. Check them out down below.

All Sarah J. Maas books in order of release

Image via Bloomsbury / Edit by Francisca Santos

The first series by Sarah J. Maas is Throne of Glass, consisting of seven main novels and a prequel. These are:

The Assassin’s Blade (2014) [prequel]

Throne of Glass (2012)

Crown of Midnight (2013)

Heir of Fire (2014)

Queen of Shadows (2015)

Empire of Storms (2016)

Tower of Dawn (2017)

Kingdom of Ash (2018)

Two companion books expanding on Throne of Glass have been announced. Throne of Glass Coloring Book came out in 2016, while the encyclopedic World of Throne of Glass is still forthcoming.

After reading Throne of Glass, you can start your Faerie journey through A Court of Thorns and Roses:

A Court of Thorns and Roses (2015)

A Court of Mist and Fury (2016)

A Court of Wings and Ruin (2017)

A Court of Silver Flames (2021)

J. Maas published a novella in 2018 taking place after the third book, titled A Court of Frost and Starlight. There’s also a companion coloring book released in 2017.

In between the Court series, the novelist also wrote and published a YA superhero book called Catwoman: Soulstealer in 2018.

Lastly, we have the Crescent City trilogy:

House of Earth and Blood (2020)

House of Sky and Breath (2022)

House of Flame and Shadow (expected in 2024)

That about covers it all, though this list hardly begins to introduce these series and what strengths they boast in the genre scene. As they say, though, you never know if you’ll love or hate it unless you pick it up yourself. And based on how much of an avid reader you are, that journey could take anywhere between a few months to a few years.