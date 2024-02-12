‘That’s how you own a stage’: Which ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star walked the runway at New York Fashion Week?

Who said that senior citizens cannot strut their stuff on the catwalk?

With New York Fashion Week coming to a close, one woman from The Golden Bachelor stunned fans of The Bachelor franchise when she revealed via Instagram that she had walked the runway for Adore Me earlier in the week, “a direct-to-consumer women’s intimate apparel brand based in New York City” known for their rather risqué lingerie.

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor followed the same format as The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, following the life of Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old who lost his wife and high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years. Embarking on his second journey (or maybe his third journey?) at finding his perfect match — coining the phrase “It’s never too late to fall in love again” — Gerry ultimately found love with the one and only Theresa Nist, however, the rest of The Golden Bachelor girls did not leave our television screens for good.

On episode 3 of The Bachelor last week, the ASKN girl gang — consisting of April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower — made their return to Bachelor Nation to host a group date for Joey Graziadei and his hopefuls called the “Mrs. Right” pageant. One of these four women was launched into the limelight twice last week, walking the runway for Adore Me as well.

Susan Noles walked the runway at New York Fashion Week

Stepping out in a stunning lemon-print slip dress — accessorized with sheer gloves, a plethora of pearls, and some vintage cat-eye sunglasses — Susan strut her stuff on the catwalk, letting her sassy side shine as she blew kisses to the crowd. She is truly a natural on stage!

Sharing a video of this endeavor via her Instagram profile, fellow members of Bachelor Nation showed their support for Susan in the comment section of the post, including host Jesse Palmer, former The Bachelorette lead Charity Lawson, current The Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei, and more.

Palmer: “SO GREAT!!! 👏👏👏” Lawson: “That’s how you own a stage… HELLO 😍” Graziadei: “Love you Susan!”

With the announcement that The Golden Bachelorette will officially hit ABC also coming last week, fans of The Bachelor franchise also took to the comment section of the post to advocate for Susan to be the next lead.

“Someone at ABC please give the people what they want and make this woman/icon the Golden Bachelorette ❤” “She was radiating joy!!! Such an icon! Petition for Susan to be the Golden Bachelorette!!” “NEXT GOLDEN BACHELORETTE!!!”

Will Susan step into the spotlight once again as the first ever Golden Bachelorette? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both The Bachelor franchise and Susan Noles on social media until further notice…