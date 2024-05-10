Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored (inset: Jessica Ganning in Baby Reindeer)
Photos via Netflix/YouTube
Category:
Netflix
TV

‘Baby Reindeer’: Real-life Martha Fiona Harvey says Richard Gadd needs to ‘get a life’ before revealing secret jealousy

Harvey is attempting to turn the 'Baby Reindeer' story on its head.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 10, 2024 06:28 am

Baby Reindeer obsessives finally got the explosive peak behind the (hung) curtains they’ve been waiting for with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey‘s interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Recommended Videos

The woman who Richard Gadd, creator and star of the hit Netflix show, claims stalked him and went to jail for her crimes has hit back at the Donny Dunn actor in no uncertain terms. So many major revelations came out of the hour-long interview, including Harvey — who says she is a lawyer by profession — confirming that she plans to sue both Gadd and Netflix for making a supposedly autobiographical drama that she claims is a “load of rubbish.”

Fiona Harvey sends Richard Gadd a message: “Leave me alone, please”

Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Image via Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

To hear Harvey’s version of her past with Gadd, it was he who was the toxic one in their relationship. Harvey essentially denies pretty much everything that happens to Martha in the show is fictional, including that she ever went to jail or even had trouble with the police, although she does admit to certain things — the “hang my curtains” line really did happen, apparently.

That said, according to Harvey, it’s Gadd who is “psychotic” as she accuses him of persecuting her for profit and spreading lies about her to the detriment of her own well-being and safety — Harvey claims to have received death threats. When asked by host Piers Morgan if she has anything to say to Gadd, Harvey stated:  “Leave me alone please, get a life, get a proper job… I am horrified at what you’ve done.”

As Morgan’s conversation with Harvey continued, it became clear that she has a lot of resentment for the fame and success Gadd has received on the back of telling an allegedly fabricated story based on her. “I think they’re milking it for all its worth, for the money,” she argued. As for how much money that is, Harvey speculates elsewhere in the interview that Gadd has earned around £3-4 million for the series. “I find the behavior outrageous,” she declared, regarding her opinion on Gadd supposedly spreading lies about her for personal gain.

Netflix must’ve loved all the eyes Baby Reindeer has brought them, but maybe it won’t enjoy the fallout of the streaming smash if Harvey isn’t lying about she claims.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 9, 2024
Read Article The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: The 10 wildest revelations from Piers Morgan’s interview with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Baby Reindeer’: The 10 wildest revelations from Piers Morgan’s interview with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 9, 2024
Read Article Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Piers Morgan interviews the real 'Martha' from 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Could ‘Baby Reindeer’ inspiration Fiona Harvey win her legal battle against Richard Gadd and Netflix?
David James David James May 10, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Category: News
News
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
The ‘Bridgerton’ creators reveal why the show’s title is far more than just a surname
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 9, 2024
Read Article The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
The real-life Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’ has 6 emails and 4 phones but claims it’s Richard Gadd who’s a 10/10 liar
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 9, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’: The 10 wildest revelations from Piers Morgan’s interview with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey
Piers Morgan/Fiona Harvey
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Baby Reindeer’: The 10 wildest revelations from Piers Morgan’s interview with real-life Martha Fiona Harvey
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 9, 2024
Read Article Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Piers Morgan interviews the real 'Martha' from 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
Watch now: Piers Morgan interviews the real Martha from ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 9, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'