Morpheus with his sand pouch
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
News

Netflix reminds you one of its biggest shows is coming back for season 2 by casting three iconic characters

Our dreams are coming true...
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 20, 2024 11:16 am

The Sandman nation, it’s time to wake up! Fans of the acclaimed fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary DC Comics have been suffering from a sleeping sickness ever since the show dumped its last episodes in 2022, but finally season 2 is stirring from its slumber.

Recommended Videos

Hot on the heels of spinoff Dead Boy Detectives (which featured some juicy cameos and crossovers, for those who haven’t caught it yet), Netflix has got us hyped for fresh adventures for Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus by announcing that the full Endless family will reunite in the next season.

In season 1, only four out of the seven Endless siblings — ancient, all-powerful beings who are manifestations of universal concepts. e.g. Death and Desire — appeared, but in season 2 the whole clan will come together. Which probably means the world is about to end or something.

The Sandman season 2 has assembled all of the Endless

An epic, moody promo video offered up this exciting triple-whammy of a casting announcement. First of all, the promo confirms that Sturridge will be returning as Dream, as will Kirby (formerly credited as Kirby Howell-Baptiste) as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Desire’s twin, Despair.

What’s more, it also confirms who’s playing the three new siblings. For starters, Adrian Lester (Renegade Nell) is Destiny, the eldest of the Endless, Esme Creed-Miles (Hanna) is Delirum, the youngest of the siblings, while Barry Sloane (Passenger) as The Prodigal, the Endless who ran away from his duties centuries ago.

Although there’s no release date info as yet, with filming on season 2 underway we can rest assured that The Sandman will soon return to sprinkle some more of its surreal magic on streaming before too long.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happens to Francesca and John, the dark horse couple of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happens to Francesca and John, the dark horse couple of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?
golda-rosheuvel-bridgerton-netflix
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 20, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happens to Francesca and John, the dark horse couple of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?
Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and John Stirling (Victor Alli) in Bridgerton season 3
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What happens to Francesca and John, the dark horse couple of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 20, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?
golda-rosheuvel-bridgerton-netflix
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 20, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'