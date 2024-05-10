‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is closing in, and it looks all sorts of marvelous

In the iconic Justice League animated series, Martian Manhunter reassures Batman that he need not prove himself in spite of the Caped Crusader’s lack of superpowers. Martian Manhunter was mistaken in his assessment, however, as Batman boasts one of the mightiest superpowers of all: he can force the real-life creative world to be incapable of not featuring him in a show or film for more than a couple of weeks at a time. Batman’s meta-endurance surpasses all.

We’re not complaining, of course, especially considering that the hero’s next major animated venture, Batman: Caped Crusader, is coming to us courtesy of J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce W. Timm.

So, what exactly is the deal with the original animated series’ successor that Warner Bros. let slip through its fingers? Here’s all you need to know about Batman: Caped Crusader.

What is Batman: Caped Crusader about?

Image via Prime Video

As alluded to above, Caped Crusader will be a sort of reimagining of the mythology of the original animated series; one where Batman’s endeavors boast a much grimmer lens to them. The series is also confirmed to feature such characters as Catwoman, Clayface, Commissioner Gordon, and Harley Quinn.

Who stars in Batman: Caped Crusader?

Image via Prime Video

There doesn’t appear to be any available information regarding the voice talent, save that the much-missed Kevin Conroy didn’t record any work for the show before he died. Howver, a trio of executive producers in Abrams, Reeves, and Timm is a creative talking point that would outshine any casting announcement anyway. Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register are also part of the Caped Crusader executive producer squad.

When does Batman: Caped Crusader release?

Image via Prime Video

Batman: Caped Crusader is scheduled to drop all 10 episodes of its first season exclusively on Prime Video on Aug. 1. A second season has also been confirmed.

