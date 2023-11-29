Will Gerry Turner compete on ‘Dancing With The Stars?’ The future of the ‘Golden Bachelor’ lead, explained

This might not be the last of the 72-year-old on our television screens...

As avid Dancing With The Stars viewers would know, the beloved competition series has had numerous members of Bachelor Nation show off their dancing skills in the ballroom, including Melissa Rycroft, Trista Sutter, Gabby Windey, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, Matt James, and more. Former The Bachelorette leads Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe even took home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on their respective seasons of Dancing With The Stars, and Charity Lawson will try her luck as well, competing in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 on December 5.

Given the strong presence that Bachelor Nation has had on Dancing With The Stars thus far, fans of the franchise have just one burning question — will the lead of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, ever hit the ballroom?

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Gerry revealed whether or not competing on Dancing With The Stars is in his future. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Photo via @goldengerryturner/Instagram

Admitting that he has had a great deal of fun since embarking on his journey as the first-ever Golden Bachelor, Gerry shared with Stephanie Webber at the New York Post that he “would be open to any and all opportunities” when asked about joining the cast of Dancing With The Stars season 33.

“Because as much fun as I’ve had up to this point, and as much fun as my family has had coming along with me on this journey, I wouldn’t say no to anything,” he gushed, sending avid The Golden Bachelor viewers into a frenzy.

The 72-year-old continued, “I would have to kind of get more information before I committed to something, but gosh, I mean, how much fun could that be?”

While Gerry would be open to the idea, he also admitted in the interview that he is not the greatest dancer, describing himself as “just an average guy” and rating his dancing skills “on a scale of 1 to 10, maybe a 5.”

Nonetheless, while we anxiously await the cast list for Dancing With The Stars season 33, with our fingers crossed that Gerry Turner is on it, catch the finale of The Golden Bachelor on Thursday (November 30) from 8pm ET/PT to 10pm ET/PT on ABC. Letting go of either Leslie Fhima or Theresa Nist, it is sure to be as emotional as can be!