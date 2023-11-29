The semi-final of Dancing With The Stars season 32 was truly like no other.

On November 28, the five remaining couples — Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov, Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach — took the stage not once, but twice to showcase their dancing skills, performing one ballroom dance style and one Latin dance style for the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. With the professional dancers who will be joining the Dancing With the Stars Tour for 2024 putting on a group number to “Make Me Feel” by Janelle Monáe as well, choreographed by the one and only Mandy Moore, the evening was nothing short of spectacular!

While the entire episode had viewers on the edge of their seats, the final few minutes stunned Dancing With The Stars fans nationwide, revealing which duos will compete in the finale on December 5. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Which couples will compete in the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32?

Photo via ABC/Disney

While contestants, as well as viewers at home, were under the impression that one pair would be eliminated at the end of the semi-final — likely Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, due to the fact that their scores have been significantly lower than their competitors — the team at Dancing With The Stars pulled the ultimate twist.

With both Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov and Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy in jeopardy, holding back tears onstage, hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribero revealed that for the first time in the history of the beloved competition series, all five couples would advance to the finale. That’s right — nobody was sent home!

Julianne noted that the scores from the judges and votes from the viewers will carry over to next week’s scores to determine who will take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, causing the stakes to be at an all time high.

Moments after the show, Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov spoke to Good Morning America, revealing that the non-elimination episode was “amazing but truly shocking.”

“It’s going to be amazing. I’m so excited to see everybody’s dances,” the Vanderpump Rules star gushed. “It feels really incredible to have made it to the finals. This has been a truly transformative experience, not just physically [and] not just with dance, but mentally and emotionally as well.”

Mark your calendars, because the finale of Dancing With The Stars season 32 will air on Tuesday (December 5) from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu. With five couples competing, as well as a performance from last year’s winning duo, Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, it is going to be bigger and better than ever!