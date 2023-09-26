How to watch ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2023

The new season of Dancing with the Stars is upon us and it has a new way to watch it. However, what are all the ways you can tune into the show that has every Tinsel Town big wig moving their feet?

Dancing with the Stars hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough will once again be bringing a slew of celebrity guest stars to the dance floor that will be sure to exhilarate any fan of the art form of physical expression. Other cast members of the show include Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Toniolo.

Where to watch and stream Dancing with the Stars

These stars are bringing out their best moves for tomorrow’s #DWTS season premiere! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/ydVdBpnph0 — Derek Hough (@derekhough) September 25, 2023

Something a little bit different with Dancing with the Stars season 32 is it the first batch of episodes to simulcast on both ABC and Disney Plus, according to ABC. That means you will be able to tune in either through the traditional broadcast method or the Disney Plus streaming app when the season debut episode airs on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have access to either of those viewing methods, the episode will become available the next day on Hulu. This is how every episode in the season can be accessed when they air every Tuesday night. You can also watch the program on the ABC app, ABC.com, or connected smart TV devices.

This year’s list of celebrity contestants ready to strut their stuff includes Jason Mraz, Mira Sorvino, Xochitl Gomez, Adrian Peterson, Lele Pons, Jamie Lynn Spears, Tyson Beckford, Harry Jowsey, Ariana Madix, Mauricio Umansky, Alyson Hannigan, Matt Walsh, Charity Lawson, and Barry Williams.