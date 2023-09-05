Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner, and based on an oh-so telling Tweet, we already know which professional dancers will be a part of the cast. With an A-list group of pros — including the return of Jenna Johnson and the debut of Rylee Arnold — we seriously can’t contain our excitement for everything this fall has in store!

Just in case you are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, Dancing with the Stars pairs professional dancers with a wide range of celebrities performing different styles of dance weekly to a panel of judges (consisting of Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough). The duo who receives the lowest combined total of points from the judges and votes from the audience is eliminated at the end of each episode, repeating week after week until one pair is awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The only thing more exciting than the celebrities who will be competing this fall is the professional dancers that they will be sharing the stage with, and fortunately, we got you covered! Keep scrolling to find out which pros will be on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Which professional dancers will be on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

According to a tweet posted by @dwtsreport — a user known for their Dancing with the Stars spoilers — the seven female pros and the six male pros who will be hitting the ballroom this fall have been announced, and we could not imagine a better lineup.

Britt Stewart

Emma Slater

Jenna Johnson

Peta Murgatroyd

Daniella Karagach

Koko Iwasaki

Rylee Arnold

Alan Bersten

Gleb Savchenko

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Brandon Armstrong

Sasha Farber

While we have seen all of these dancers tear up the Dancing with the Stars stage in the past, one individual is new to the ballroom this season: Rylee Arnold.

Does that name sound familiar to you? If so, that is because Rylee is the younger sister of the one and only Lindsay Arnold, a Dancing with the Stars pro who we all know and love.

Joining the cast at a ripe 18 years of age, Rylee will make history as one of the youngest pros to compete on the hit competition series, jumping straight to the professional dancer role rather than spending time in the dance troupe. While this will be her first time serving as a pro on Dancing with the Stars, she does have some experience with the beloved franchise, having served as pro on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors back in 2018.

The talented dancer was paired up with Miles Brown of Black-ish (with Lindsay serving as her mentor), and the duo placed second overall. Because of her phenomenal run on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, it is clear that Rylee has some top-notch choreography skills – we can’t wait to see her put them to good use!

Which professional dancers will not be on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

While the list of professional dancers for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars looks absolutely incredible, there are quite a few faces that are missing from the star-studded lineup.

Despite her sister joining the cast this season, Lindsay Arnold will not be competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall for personal reasons.

In a TikTok video, Arnold talked about how returning to Dancing with the Stars was extremely different after she gave birth to her daughter, Sage, in November of 2020. Giving birth to her second daughter, June, in May of this year, the talented dancer shared why she will be stepping away this season for the sake of her family.

“I’ve just really been considering the option and seeing if it’s something we can fit into our life and seeing if it’s something that I want to do at this moment in time, especially considering the sacrifices that have to be made to go down there to do the show. It’s a huge time commitment, and so I’ve been thinking very heavily about it,” the 29-year-old prefaced.

“Ultimately this season is not gonna work out for me and my family,” Arnold announced. “I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but at the end of the day, it’s what is best for me and my family… I don’t want to separate our family. I don’t really want to put my kids through that right now. I feel like this time of their life is so precious and it’s moving so, so fast, and I want to cherish every single moment. I don’t want to miss a beat, and right now the thing that’s giving me the most fullfilment and joy is being a mom.”

Another female dancer who will be missing from the ballroom this fall is Witney Carson, who will be stepping away from Dancing with the Stars for a very similar reason as her co-star.

Also in a TikTok video, Witney shared the news with her 340k followers: “Okay you guys, I have a little announcement. This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season, and as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it.”

“You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us. Leo’s at an age where he needs consistency and dependability, and he hasn’t had that ever since he’s been born. We are just really trying to give him that right now,” she continued passionately. “I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for. I love dance. That is my passion, and so this was definitely a hard decision, but I’ll be rooting for everybody on the show [and] I cannot wait to watch… I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye, but for now we will be their number one cheerleader watching.”

Some other dancers who were not featured on the castlist for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars are Mark Ballas, Pasha Pashkov, Louis Van Amstel, and Cheryl Burke, among others. Despite some fan-favorite pros taking a break from the ballroom this season, we know that this season will be stupendous nonetheless!

Which celebrities will be on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars?

As of right now, the only two celebrities confirmed to hit the Dancing with the Stars stage this fall are Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules and Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette, and we are confident that their respective performances will be nothing short of spectacular.

Back in July, Ariana Madix was featured in a hilarious Instagram reel posted by Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough, which announced that she will be hitting the ballroom this fall – ultimately sending Vanderpump Rules fans into a frenzy.

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars. Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic ballroom floor this fall? Watch live! On @abcnetwork or @disneyplus and the following day on @hulu,” Hough wrote.

In the comment section of the Emmy Award-winner’s post, Madix shared her thoughts about being the first official cast member for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars: “I’m beyond grateful, excited, and nervous all rolled into one! 🪩 Absolutely thrilled!”

A few months later, Charity Lawson was announced as the second official cast member for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars during the “After the Final Rose” episode of The Bachelorette, occurring just moments after the tear-jerking finale. After host Jesse Palmer teased a special surprise, Charity’s brand new fiancé — Dotun Olubeko — spilled the beans.

“I know you like to cut up, you like to dance, and you like to get down… and you know that we’ve talked about this, about how amazing this opportunity would be, and I am so happy to be the one to tell you that you’re going to be on Dancing with the Stars,” Olubeko gushed.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, Charity shared her true feelings about hitting the ballroom this fall: “[I am] ready to learn it all, truly get my feet going… I am kind of nervous, but I think the whole thing is to go in with [an attitude that] this is going to be fun. Having fun with it kind of takes that pressure off. I mean, I don’t have to prove anything to anyone.”

While these two women have been announced as members of the forthcoming Dancing with the Stars cast, we are still hoping that a professional athlete will be hitting the ballroom this fall. With no more football to keep him busy, our fingers are crossed that Tom Brady will be added to this star-studded list…

Tune into Good Morning America on September 13 to see which celebrities will be competing on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, as well as who they are partnered up with. Afterward, be sure to catch new episodes every Monday night from 8pm to 10pm ET on either ABC or Disney Plus – it is sure to be a season to remember!