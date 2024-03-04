‘I know there was some buzz about it’: Will Bachelor Joey Graziadei do ‘Dancing with the Stars?’

Serving as a contestant on The Bachelorette season 20, as well as the lead of The Bachelor season 28, fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: What’s next for Joey Graziadei?

As fans of both the Bachelor franchise and Dancing With The Stars are aware, the latter has had numerous members of Bachelor Nation show off their dancing skills in the ballroom, with both Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, as well as leads like Matt James, Gabby Windey, Charity Lawson, and more trying their luck.

Given that the past two Bachelorettes — Gabby and Charity — have competed on Dancing With The Stars, will history repeat itself with Joey becoming a part of the beloved competition series when his stint as the Bachelor comes to a close? Fortunately, he’s here to set the record straight. Joey shared whether or not he would compete on Dancing With The Stars in an interview with Parade, shared via TikTok.

Admitting that “it seems like a really fun opportunity,” Joey shocked fans of the Bachelor franchise by stating that doing Dancing With The Stars is something that he would consider, despite being outside his comfort zone.

“I mean, it seems like a really fun opportunity. I know there was some buzz about it during the Flamenco date, because I was out there trying to dance, but yeah, I know I’ve been able to even talk to Charity through her experience that she just had, and it seems like she really enjoyed it, so it’s something I’m open to.”

Well, it looks like we will just have to wait and see whether or not this comes to fruition! Until then, to find out who Joey proposes to at the end of The Bachelor season 28 — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, or Maria Georgas — as well as what his “unprecedented ending” entails, tune into brand new episodes of the hit competition show every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.