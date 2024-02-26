What is the unprecedented ending to Joey Graziadei’s journey on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Kicking off season 28 with a segment of Joey Graziadei crying at the altar to a Billie Eilish tune (which went on for far too long IMO) — with the Bachelor himself uttering the words “I can’t think that’s happened before” — fans of the Bachelor franchise have been needing the answer to just one burning question: How the heck does Joey’s journey end?

Heading into episode 7 of the beloved competition series, Joey has just six hopefuls remaining — Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, and Kelsey Toussant — and seemingly falling for multiple women, it is hard to imagine him failing to find love when the show comes to a close.

Bachelor Nation has seen it all when it comes to the engagement (or lack thereof) at the end of the series— Clayton Echard was rejected by Susie Evans, Matt James failed to propose to Rachael Kirkconnell, Brad Womack picked neither of his remaining women, and beyond — but how does Joey’s journey end?

More importantly, how is it unprecedented, something that fans of the Bachelor franchise have never seen before?

On Feb. 21, the man who has been providing us with Bachelor spoilers all season long, Reality Steve, shared everything he knows about the ending to season 28. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

How does The Bachelor season 28 end?

“Yesterday I heard for the first time all season what that ‘unprecedented ending’ that the show is hyping up could possibly be,” he prefaced in a post titled The Bachelor Joey – Episode 6 Thoughts, What I Heard Yesterday, & Does Screen Time Equal Winning? prior to sharing the specifics.

While we were all hoping that he would paint the full picture, Reality Steve said that he “finally was able to hear what the gist was in regards to this ending that’s ‘unprecedented,'” however, he still does not have all of the nitty gritty details:

“I was told what the general idea was behind what Joey’s talking about and the show hyping it up, but, it only brought more questions to me than answers, and you know me, I like having most (if not all) of every detail I can get before I give you what I’ve heard. Especially since we’re over a month away from the finale… I can’t share what it is I’ve heard yet because I’ll be bombarded with questions I don’t have answers to. I literally just heard from sources the idea of what Joey and the show are talking about, and it makes sense to me what it is. I just don’t know how it fits in with everything else given the 2 min trailer in the first episode that shows Joey standing at the altar, crying, then leaving, taking off his jacket, talking to production, etc. I wanna fill those holes in before I can tell what I heard.”

For those who have yet to hear who secures Joey’s final rose and a stunning Neil Lane sparkler, Reality Steve reported a while back that the final rose ceremony occurs in Tulum, Mexico and will come down to Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent. Admitting that it is “always tough to get any details in regards to how the dates with the parents went or who had which date first and stuff like that,” he revealed that Daisy wins the hit competition show nonetheless, and the two lovebirds are engaged as of February 2024.

The Bachelor know-it-all also confirmed that this never-been-seen-before ending “certainly plays a role in the end result of Joey and Daisy ending up engaged,” however, the conclusion of season 28 remained the same regardless:

“If what I heard is right, which I believe it is, it’s definitely something we’ve never seen before. They aren’t lying about that, however, is it so mind blowing and earth shattering like they’re making it out to be? I mean, not really, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t important. It certainly plays a role in the end result of Joey and Daisy ending up engaged, and I find it interesting, but it’s tough to go along with the hype the show’s giving it only because it didn’t change anything about the ending. It’s more about how we got to that point.”

“As soon as I know more details, since I have more questions now, I’ll fill you in,” Reality Steve concluded passionately, and it is safe to say that we will be checking his socials every single day until further notice to be the first to find out how The Bachelor ends.

Until then, catch brand new episodes every Monday on ABC — or stream them the following day via Hulu — to watch Joey’s love story come to a close.