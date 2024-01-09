Who is Kelsey Anderson from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

On December 10, the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was finally announced, revealing that a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei. After reading about every single eligible bachelorette, one contestant in particular caught our eye: Kelsey Anderson.

Aside from being drop dead gorgeous, Anderson has quite a few qualities that would make her the perfect partner for Graziadei, who has admitted that he is “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.” Keep scrolling to find out for yourself who Kelsey Anderson is beyond our television screens, ahead of the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22…

Who is Kelsey Anderson?

Stemming from Leesville, Louisiana — about a five hour drive to New Orleans, Louisiana — Kelsey Anderson spent most of her childhood in Germany growing up on a United States military base, growing extremely close with her big, loving family. Nowadays, Anderson lives in The Big Easy, working as a project manager at Landmark Consulting LLC, however, she dreams of starting her own nonprofit organization someday instead. How sweet is that?

According to ABC, when she is not working, Anderson loves to have a picnic with her friends, take the streetcar to new restaurants, roam around the French market, and more. Based on her Instagram profile (which has amassed nearly 5,000 followers) it looks like she also enjoys traveling, going out with her friends, attending sporting events, and beyond. Anderson is truly a woman with many hobbies!

When it comes to what she is looking for in a life partner, the 25-year-old is searching for a man with a great sense of humor, who is also understanding and loves giving back as much as she does. As far as her love language goes, Anderson loves to make thoughtful gifts for her partner, so hopefully Joey is ready for a heaping helping of gifts…

Nonetheless, to watch Kelsey Anderson vie for the heart of Joey Graziadei, catch the premiere of The Bachelor season 28 on January 22 on ABC, with next day streaming available via Hulu. This season is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!