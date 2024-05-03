Is there a ‘The Chi’ Season 7 release date?

The Chi is back on Showtime this May, giving fans of the series the long-awaited second part of Season 6. This won’t be the end of the show, which already got renewed for Season 7. But what is The Chi Season 7 release date?

Created by Lena Waithe, The Chi is a coming-of-age story set in the South Side of Chicago, where Black people have historically resided. Through six seasons, the show has explored the lives of captivating characters as they pursue their hopes and dreams, all the while dealing with the violence caused by gentrification and criminality.

When is The Chi Season 7 premiering on Showtime?

The first season of The Chi premiered online in Dec. 2017 and aired on cable in Jan. 2018. The first season’s ten episodes dropped weekly, a release strategy that Showtime kept for every other season. Still, the series went through some changes over the years. From Season 3, online Showtime subscribers could no longer watch the episodes weeks before its cable release. For Season 6, Showtime has also decided to bump the episode count from 10 to 16 but split the season in half. The first eight episodes of Season 6 aired in 2023, while the final eight episodes will air in 2024.

What has remained constant for the whole series is that Showtime has released new episodes of The Chi every year. With the expectation of Seasons 1 and 6, every other season of the series has dropped around Summer. We still don’t know if Season 7 of The Chi will also have 16 episodes split into two parts. However, it’s safe to assume at least the first part of the show will be available in 2025.

All previous seasons of The Chi are available to stream on Paramount Plus for Showtime Plan subscribers. New episodes of Season 6 will also hit the streamer as they air on Showtime.

