‘The Chi’ season 6, episode 9 release date, confirmed

For five and a half seasons now, The Chi has kept viewers guessing with its creative and captivating approach to storytelling.

The rich story created by Lena Waithe has been slowly unfolding over the show’s run so far, which digs into the story of four would-be strangers who are brought together by a series of “fateful” events. Season 1 debuted in 2018 to sky-high reviews, and — while praise has diminished somewhat over the show’s run — it remains a popular pick for fans of that South Side drama.

Season 6 of the series altered its release schedule from previous seasons, choosing to release one half in 2023 and the second half in 2024. For five seasons, episodes were released on a classic schedule — weekly throughout the entire season’s run — so the season 6 shift is coming as a surprise to some viewers. The story is set to resume, and soon, bringing closure to storylines started in the first half of the season.

When does season 6 episode 9 of The Chi release?

Back in June of 2023, it was announced that season 6 of The Chi would be split into two parts, with its first eight episodes releasing between Aug. 6 and Sept. 24 of 2023. There was a large delay between the first and second halves of the 16-episode season, but part two is scheduled to begin airing episodes soon.

The ninth episode of season 6 — the first episode in part two — is scheduled to release on May 10, 2024. Following episodes will follow weekly, with the season concluding fully with episode 16, which — assuming no delays interrupt the show’s run — is scheduled to release at the end of June.

