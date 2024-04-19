The Chi
Image via Hulu
Category:
TV

‘The Chi’ season 6, episode 9 release date, confirmed

The South Side drama is set to resume soon.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 19, 2024 03:07 pm

For five and a half seasons now, The Chi has kept viewers guessing with its creative and captivating approach to storytelling. 

Recommended Videos

The rich story created by Lena Waithe has been slowly unfolding over the show’s run so far, which digs into the story of four would-be strangers who are brought together by a series of “fateful” events. Season 1 debuted in 2018 to sky-high reviews, and — while praise has diminished somewhat over the show’s run — it remains a popular pick for fans of that South Side drama. 

Season 6 of the series altered its release schedule from previous seasons, choosing to release one half in 2023 and the second half in 2024. For five seasons, episodes were released on a classic schedule — weekly throughout the entire season’s run — so the season 6 shift is coming as a surprise to some viewers. The story is set to resume, and soon, bringing closure to storylines started in the first half of the season. 

When does season 6 episode 9 of The Chi release?

Back in June of 2023, it was announced that season 6 of The Chi would be split into two parts, with its first eight episodes releasing between Aug. 6 and Sept. 24 of 2023. There was a large delay between the first and second halves of the 16-episode season, but part two is scheduled to begin airing episodes soon.

The ninth episode of season 6 — the first episode in part two — is scheduled to release on May 10, 2024. Following episodes will follow weekly, with the season concluding fully with episode 16, which — assuming no delays interrupt the show’s run — is scheduled to release at the end of June.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.