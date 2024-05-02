Lestat, Louis and Claudia standing in their balcony in Interview With The Vampire
via AMC
Category:
TV

‘Interview With The Vampire’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

We're surely gonna have a bloody good time.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: May 2, 2024 04:16 pm

It’s been 84 years, but Interview With the Vampire season 2 is getting closer and closer. Well, it has actually been two years, but it feels as though it’s been much longer since we last saw Louis, Lestat, and our sweet yet vengeful Claudia.

Recommended Videos

While many feared for the fate of Interview With a Vampire during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 — understandably concerned that the number of viewers wouldn’t justify a second season or handle a hiatus — the show persevered, and we’re finally on our way to a continuation of the story. While fans of the original source material by Anne Rice already know what to expect, many of us are still in the dark regarding Armand, his role, and his influence in Louis’ life. Here’s when everything will be cleared out.

When is Interview With The Vampire season 2 coming out?

Photo by Michele K. Short/AMC

The second season of Interview With The Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 12 at 9 pm EST. So far, we’ve received three trailers that offer a glimpse into what season 2 will look like, and it seems it will be just as bloody and violent as we remember. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid will reprise their roles as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt respectively, but sadly, Bailey Bass will not return as Claudia.

Interview With The Vampire season 2 will introduce Delainey Hayles as the new adoptee of Louis — though we have yet to see her from the year 2022 onward, as both Lestat and Claudia have disappeared completely — but remember, it’s all part of the plan. At this point, we’re almost certain Hayles will be a wonderful addition to the cast, but only time will tell. So, prepare yourself for a positively unhinged season 2.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I gave up creative control’: ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn explains why a TV adaptation didn’t happen much sooner
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I gave up creative control’: ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn explains why a TV adaptation didn’t happen much sooner
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bluey’ episode Disney Plus refuses to air is officially available online
Bluey
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Bluey’ episode Disney Plus refuses to air is officially available online
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What happened to Arizona? Her exit, explained
Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What happened to Arizona? Her exit, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 2, 2024
Read Article Does Stephen King watch ‘Bridgerton?’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Does Stephen King watch ‘Bridgerton?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page and Shonda Rhimes
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Ashley Marie and others Ashley Marie and others May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I gave up creative control’: ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn explains why a TV adaptation didn’t happen much sooner
Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) attend a fair together in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
‘I gave up creative control’: ‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn explains why a TV adaptation didn’t happen much sooner
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 2, 2024
Read Article The ‘Bluey’ episode Disney Plus refuses to air is officially available online
Bluey
Category: TV
TV
The ‘Bluey’ episode Disney Plus refuses to air is officially available online
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What happened to Arizona? Her exit, explained
Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins in Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What happened to Arizona? Her exit, explained
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 2, 2024
Read Article Does Stephen King watch ‘Bridgerton?’
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Does Stephen King watch ‘Bridgerton?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page and Shonda Rhimes
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Ashley Marie and others Ashley Marie and others May 2, 2024
Author
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.