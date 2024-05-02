‘Interview With The Vampire’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed

It’s been 84 years, but Interview With the Vampire season 2 is getting closer and closer. Well, it has actually been two years, but it feels as though it’s been much longer since we last saw Louis, Lestat, and our sweet yet vengeful Claudia.

While many feared for the fate of Interview With a Vampire during the SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 — understandably concerned that the number of viewers wouldn’t justify a second season or handle a hiatus — the show persevered, and we’re finally on our way to a continuation of the story. While fans of the original source material by Anne Rice already know what to expect, many of us are still in the dark regarding Armand, his role, and his influence in Louis’ life. Here’s when everything will be cleared out.

When is Interview With The Vampire season 2 coming out?

The second season of Interview With The Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, May 12 at 9 pm EST. So far, we’ve received three trailers that offer a glimpse into what season 2 will look like, and it seems it will be just as bloody and violent as we remember. Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid will reprise their roles as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt respectively, but sadly, Bailey Bass will not return as Claudia.

Interview With The Vampire season 2 will introduce Delainey Hayles as the new adoptee of Louis — though we have yet to see her from the year 2022 onward, as both Lestat and Claudia have disappeared completely — but remember, it’s all part of the plan. At this point, we’re almost certain Hayles will be a wonderful addition to the cast, but only time will tell. So, prepare yourself for a positively unhinged season 2.

