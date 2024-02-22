‘Interview with the Vampire’ season 2 release date, trailer, cast, and more

It’s going to be a good year for horror enthusiasts and not just because of the amount of exciting new movies heading our way. While some TV shows of the genre still fight to rise from the ashes, others take the spotlight, presenting us with everything we need to survive 2024. I’m talking about Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, of course, which is coming back for a second season full of blood and toxic romances for us to sink our teeth in.

Recommended Videos

Although the 1994 movie is widely beloved, AMC’s episodic retelling of Rice’s classic novel has gathered the attention of the masses. Even those who were previously unfamiliar with Louis de Pointe du Lac’s story tuned in to watch this fresh new take on the characters. Despite the differences between the two — or perhaps because of them — the TV show was able to establish itself as a worthy rival to the Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt version with only one season. And if everything goes well, season 2 may just be the icing on top of this already delicious cake.

The network’s confidence that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire would succeed had the show renewed for a second installment before the first episode even aired. Clearly, it was a winning bet, as fans started clamoring for more content as soon as season 1 reached its conclusion. With the knowledge that we’ll get what we so desperately crave, it’s now time to dive into the specifics.

What will happen in Interview with the Vampire season 2?

If you’ll recall, we saw Louis and Lestat’s relationship go up in flames in the season 1 finale, as Claudia and Louis attempted to end their maker’s life. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it), the protagonist was unable to fully commit to the plan, which allowed Lestat to see another day. Naturally, this means that he’ll return to cause some havoc in season 2, even as Louis and Claudia move on with their lives.

In the new season, we’ll see the two vampires in France, where they become acquainted with the Théâtre des Vampires troupe. As book readers already know, this is the period in Louis’ life where he meets Armand, which means that season 2 will portray the development of the pair’s relationship. The protagonist won’t be the only one creating new bonds, however, as this is also an important time for Claudia, who grows close to a human dollmaker named Madeleine.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast

Fans can expect Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid to return as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat de Lioncourt, respectively, alongside Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy and Assad Zaman as Armand. Joining this cast for season 2 is Delainey Hayles, who swooped in to portray Claudia following Bailey Bass’ announcement that she would be unable to reprise the role. The news understandably saddened fans who loved her performance in season 1, but we cannot wait to see what Hayles will bring to the table.

With a new location, it’s only natural for new characters to come along, which is why Bally Gill, Roxane Duran, and David Costabile will be making appearances as Rashid, Madeleine, and Leonard, respectively. Ben Daniels is also joining the show in the role of Santiago, a member of the Théâtre des Vampires who grows suspicious of Louis and Claudia. The actor isn’t new to horror; I still remember him as Father Marcus in The Exorcist, so it’ll be refreshing to see him on the side of darkness this time around.

When does Interview with the Vampire season 2 come out?

Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will premiere on May 12 at 9pm ET. It has been a long wait for fans of this screen adaptation, especially due to the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which led to a pause in the show’s production. Thankfully, though, all that is behind us, meaning that it won’t take long now until we get to see how Louis’ story will continue.

The new season will comprise eight episodes, which will be released every Sunday on AMC and made available to stream on AMC Plus. It’s a short season, no doubt, but this shouldn’t come as a surprise for fans, considering that season 1 gave us only seven episodes. Despite our constant need for more, though, chances are that Interview with the Vampire will still manage to adapt Anne Rice’s novel in a way that’s compelling and satisfying for fans.