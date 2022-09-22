First ‘Interview with the Vampire’ reviews praise a better-than-expected episodic reboot

Interview with the Vampire is many things to many people. For some, it’s staunch gothic horror; for others, it’s a poignant supernatural drama; for others, it’s one of the most endearing romances in the genre; Twilight wishes.

Discourse aside, one thing that can be said with absolution about Interview with the Vampire is that it’s a refreshing tale fit for most any medium; the book first came along in 1976 before Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt helped bring it to the big screen in 1994, and now, in 2022, Interview with the Vampire will be starting its venture into an episodic series, and like the book and film before it, critics are digging it.

Starring Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson, the reboot series for Interview with the Vampire follows the capers of Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), a fledgling vampire and former lover to Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), the vampire who turned him. As Louis recounts his tale of strife to reporter Daniel Molloy’s (Eric Bogosian) curious ears, his story gets brought to life before our very eyes.

Mason Downey of GameSpot celebrated the series as a “dark gift” that adapts the source material with little to no fault.

“Its fearless adaptation and renewal of the source material provides enough gas in the tank to carry its characters through conflicts both new and familiar–all we have to do now is hope that Season 1 sticks the landing and keeps the energy up into the future.”

Collider‘s Carly Lane agreed that Interview with the Vampire successfully made the television jump, warmly welcoming Louis and Lestat to a brand new frontier.

“The road to a new adaptation has been a winding one, but AMC’s lush and enthralling series proves that Rice’s vampires are in the right hands.

And Judy Berman of Time brought it all home, calling it the best fantasy franchise reboot of the season, over the likes of Rings of Power and House of the Dragon.

“Watching a good fantasy show should feel like time stopping, like yielding to the influence of a charismatic monster, like falling in love. After months of misplaced hype, Interview with the Vampire is finally the real thing.”

Interview with the Vampire will premiere on AMC Plus on Oct. 2.