The 10 horror movies we’re most excited about seeing in 2024

New year, a new pulse-pounding collection of upcoming horror hits to relish in this year. And while 2023 was undoubtedly a roaring period for the horror genre and completely shifted its entire landscape in a positive way, 2024 surely has the power to uplift the spooky realm to fresh-faced heights.

For starters, the horror genre is set to unfold a monumental red carpet of sequels and prequels that will provide origin stories and further information about particular franchises. So while updated installments in long-standing franchises such as Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street might not happen this calendar year, the future is certainly bright thanks to this eye-popping lineup of intriguing horror projects.

Nevertheless, it’s an exciting time to be alive (and to be a die-hard horror fan). So, let’s dive in and explore the 10 horror movies we’re most excited for in 2024. Oh, and we’ll definitely be looking out for newer Blumhouse projects featuring Matthew Lillard.

Night Swim

Set to release this week, this spine-tingling collaboration between James Wan and Jason Blum will deliver a unique concept that has otherwise been lacking in the genre. With a premise centered around a family who move into a new house and soon discover their backyard swimming pool is haunted by an ominous presence, it’s no surprise that the horror community is genuinely excited to witness this film.

Imaginary

It’s hard to compete with the overall allure of haunted dolls in horror — especially with the possession sub-genre being as sought-after as it always has been since the beginning. However, notable possessed dolls such as M3GAN and Chucky will have to move aside for Chauncey — an unsettling haunted teddy bear who befriends a young girl and quickly shifts into something sinister and more evil than just a simple toy.

MaXXXine

Considering the ever-present success happening in Ti West’s horror movies as of late, it makes perfect sense as to why the third film in his bone-chilling trilogy is set to release at some point this year. All eyes are fully on West’s final chapter — which will focus on the Maxine character that debuted in West’s 2022 slasher, X. Expectations are high, of course, and with the run that West has been on as of late, it’s almost guaranteed that those same expectations will be met.

Return to Silent Hill

Image via Konami

You’d be hard pressed to find a singular horror fanatic who hasn’t at least heard of Silent Hill — especially those passionate gamers out there who have followed the thrilling narrative from the beginning. As influential and impactful as the 2006 horror flick truly is, there’s absolutely no denying that an updated version is so drastically needed to restart interest back into the film series. No formal release date has been given yet, but we’re certainly in for a horrific surprise.

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Without a doubt, 2008’s The Strangers absolutely terrified moviegoers and set the horror community ablaze by furthering the popularity of the home invasion sub-genre. Truth be told, there’s nothing scarier in horror than movies that portray events that could actually take place in real life. Luckily, this 2024 update is going to offer a fresh-faced perspective on the narrative — and likely kickstart a new wave of sequels.

A Quiet Place: Day One

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ever since the first movie released in 2018, A Quiet Place has become a popular film series that focuses on events that take place during a frightening post-apocalyptic world. Featuring John Krasinski and Emily Blount at the center of the series’ success, the upcoming horror chapter will serve as a spinoff sequel that will likely debut a fresh cast of characters and perhaps detail how exactly the world became this devastating in the first place.

Alien: Romulus

Image via 20th Century Studios

It would be a complete understatement to say that one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time was due for a monumental new entry. And when you’ve got the fantastic Fede Álvarez in the director’s chair, it’s damn near a guarantee that the newest installment in the Alien series will be one to remember. We’ll sadly have to wait until August to witness the sci-fi extravaganza on the big screen, but the project will surely be worth the long wait.

Smile 2

Image via Paramount

Without question, Parker Finn’s directorial debut hit a massive stride of success with Smile — a pulse-pounding horror tale centering around a bizarre supernatural curse passed between people after witnessing a horrid death. So after grossing over $200 million worldwide, it hardly comes as a major surprise that the trigger is being pulled on a face-melting sequel. We’ll just have to wait and see if the follow-up is as deeply unsettling as the first.

Terrifier 3

One of the most anticipated horror movies of the year arguably would be Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3. Without a doubt, the franchise’s fear-inducing villain Art the Clown has become a cultural icon and has helped to completely shift the horror landscape. As a result, the demand for more Terrifier films is as high as it’s ever been before. Luckily, Leone is delivering a memorable piece of holiday horror when his third Terrifier chapter releases towards the end of this year. We prefer to sit back and think of it as an early Christmas present, to be honest.

Nosferatu

Image via Prana Film

Forget about just 2024, folks — it might be worth noting that the Nosferatu reboot is one of the most anticipated horror movies in years. Then again, with influential horror auteur Robert Eggers spearheading the project, it makes total sense as to why there’s so much attention and praise surrounding the movie already. Based on the iconic vampire film from the 1920s, the upcoming remake features a star-studded cast and is surely set to deliver a modern-day cauldron of spooks and scares. We’re definitely ready for this one.