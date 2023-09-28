Is Kevin leaving ‘The Chi?’ Explained

Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Chi

Showtime series The Chi has been compared favorably to shows like The Wire during its six-season run, and quite frankly it deserves all the praise that it gets. The coming-of-age drama is the perfect blend of heart, good storylines, and great characterization, and throughout its time on screen so far it’s provided viewers with plenty of fan favorites.

One such beloved character is gamer Kevin, played by up-and-coming actor Alex Hibbert. In the most recent season, we see Kevin leave the South Side of Chicago, where the series is based, to move to L.A and pursue a career as a professional gamer. But is Kevin leaving The Chi for good? And why is this happening now? Read on to find out.

Is Kevin leaving The Chi?

Image via Showtime

In episode 8 of season 6 of the show (“Who Shot Ya”), Kevin announces that he is leaving Chicago to pursue his dreams of being a gamer in L.A. The episode is marked by an emotional farewell, which really showcases the way the character has come to be known and loved by almost everyone in his community.

While the departure came as a shock to many, Kevin as a character has always had a foot out of the world of the South Side of Chicago. He was never one to fit in with the darker, harder aspects of living there, although there is no doubt he retains a lot of loyalty to where he grew up. Kevin’s storyline mirrors that of many real-life people who have talent but come from less than affluent backgrounds, as they often have to choose between staying with the people they know and love and pursuing their dreams.

It has been confirmed by Hibbert via Instagram post that he’s leaving the show for good, so it doesn’t seem likely that Kevin is returning. There is no hint of any behind-the-scenes problems, so for now it’s safe to assume that this is a purely creative choice by the writers and showrunner, despite Kevin being a real fan favorite. The way that Kevin left means that the door could be open for a return in the future (even as just a guest star in a few episodes), but for now, the character is really gone.

The second half of The Chi season 6 is set to drop next year, although no specific date has been confirmed as of yet.