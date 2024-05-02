Out of all the streamers in all the world, Bridgerton made its home at Netflix. From the platform that brought viewers high-concept shows like Squid Game and Stranger Things, Netflix broke into the romance game.

At first glance, it may not have seemed like a slam dunk. Though based on the series of bodice-ripping novels by Julia Quinn, the subject matter was incredibly niche. The series takes place in a fictionalized version of Regency England, which, due to the king’s marriage to a woman of color, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), gave way to a more diverse history than schools teach about. Quinn also invented characters at the whims of the gossip columnist who goes by the pen name of Lady Whistledown (voiced by the incomparable Julie Andrews). But a show that may only cater to romance lovers or history buffs somehow became a smash hit.

Now entering its 3rd season, everyone is chomping at the bit to see the enterprising Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and her struggles to find a husband. But while the series is one of Netflix’s shining diamonds, parents should hesitate before throwing this on in front of their children’s eyes.

Look out, parents of littles: Bridgerton is called a “bodice-ripper” for a reason

Our gentle viewers may be used to a certain portrayal of the Regency era. Those raised on Joe Wright’s 2005 Pride & Prejudice remember all too well the sexual tension that came with Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) touching Lizzie’s (Keira Knightley) hand for just a moment. Viewers should be warned, however.

Bridgerton is not that.

Jane Austen would likely swoon if she saw how these characters acted behind closed doors. It is a romance at the end of the day, and the characters get their gratification. Nudity is commonplace in the series, but what is more prevalent is the implied sexual encounters. Even if body parts are only shown briefly, the series more than makes up for it with the performers’ acting. Bridgerton is not your mother’s high society series, and parents should be careful about when and where they watch it.

The series also involves heavy swearing not intended for children. Other possible causes for concern are situations where the characters are drinking alcohol, and scenes that may be considered too frightening or intense for small children: Season 2 shows the death of the Bridgerton patriarch, as well as the romantic protagonist, Kate (Simone Ashley), falling from a horse and hitting her head. The series captures the essence of the books with these portrayals and is rated TV-MA. So, keep in mind: Bridgerton is best viewed after the children go to bed.

