Is there a ‘Receiver’ Netflix release date?

This summer Netflix shifts their focus on some of the best wide receivers in the NFL in a new series.
From the producers of the acclaimed Netflix docuseries Quarterback comes the follow-up series of the same nature. Receiver will follow a handful of the NFL’s top wide receivers and tight ends during the highs and lows of the 2023 season.

Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Amon-Ra St. Brown have their names on the show’s poster and, if you followed the NFL in 2023, you’ll know that these players all had compelling stories.

Justin Jefferson in promotional art for Netflix's Receiver series
Photo Courtesy of Netflix

Receiver will hit Netflix on July 9th, 2024, just before NFL preseason action kicks off. So before your favorite team takes the field this fall, check out Receiver to get you in the mood for the gridiron.

Peyton Manning serves as a producer as part of his media company, Omaha Productions and he’s recently had his fingertips on a lot of standout sports-related content, whether it be with Netflix or the Manning Cast on Monday Night Football.

NFL Films supervising producer Joe Zucco has teased that this will be the match of Quarterbacks, saying to Netflix:

“We were thrilled last summer to see audiences all over the world diving into the lives of NFL quarterbacks. We believe the extraordinary skills, dedication, and passion of the NFL’s great wide receivers — and one tight end — will make a perfect follow-up.”

Peyton Manning at NFL Combine
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business

Until Receivers is released on Netflix in July, you can go back and watch or even rewatch Quarterback for the time being to gear up for the 2024 NFL season.

