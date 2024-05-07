Who received hometown dates on ‘The Bachelorette?’ Reality Steve reveals two of the lucky men ahead of season 21

With filming for The Bachelorette officially underway — and quickly coming to a close — it is safe to say that season 21 will be a season like no other. The leading lady and first Asian-American Bachelorette, Jenn Tran, is truly a trailblazer!

Recommended Videos

While the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia in human form, Reality Steve, has been sporadically teasing this season’s dates as they film — such as the first group date of the season, which will feature “men in boxers and thongs” — as he receives paparazzi pics and spoilers from anonymous sources, he is now down to the biggest week that the beloved competition series has to offer: hometown dates.

During the coveted hometown dates, the Bachelorette visits the families of her final four men in their hometowns, respectively, proving that she is seriously considering a marriage with at least one of said suitors. With the hometown dates wrapping up as we speak, Reality Steve managed to pinpoint two of the contestants who undoubtedly advanced to the final four, and it is safe to say that Jenn has a hunky batch of men on her hands.

Who were these two contestants exactly? Fortunately, we got you covered — keep scrolling to see for yourself…

(SPOILER – HOMETOWN DATE #1): Jenn seen filming her first hometown today in Tacoma, Washington at Titlow Beach with Marcus Shoberg. pic.twitter.com/Vul2wP90z0 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 27, 2024

According to Reality Steve himself — in a post shared to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account on April 26 — Jenn had a hometown date with Marcus Shoberg, a 31-year-old from Raleigh, North Carolina. Given the fact that their date took place in Tacoma, Washington instead of out East, he also gave some context as to why they were spotted flirting up a storm at Titlow Beach.

“Marcus lived in the Seattle area after the army. A lot of his army friends currently still live there. He does not have a great relationship with his parents who don’t live in Washington, so my guess is that’s why his hometown is being filmed there.”

(SPOILER): One of Jenn’s hometown dates that took place earlier this week was in Houston, TX with Devin Strader. pic.twitter.com/bZw0BtwBiJ — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 4, 2024

After her date with Marcus, Jenn embarked on a hometown date with Devin Strader, a 27-year-old from Houston, Texas. While it is unclear where their date occurred — with Reality Steve sharing no photos from the actual event — we will just have to take his word for it that this handsome fella actually makes it to the final four…

While it is unclear what either of these men are actually like until season 21 hits our television screens, it is safe to say that Jenn likes brunette boys nonetheless. To see if either one of them steals the New Jersey native‘s heart in the end — and to see who earns the other two hometown dates — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette when it starts airing on ABC later this summer.

After getting her heart broken by Joey Grazadei on The Bachelor, we cannot help but hope Jenn finds her happily ever after!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more