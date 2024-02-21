When does Jenn Tran go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Toward the beginning of The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei embarked on a one-on-one date with Jenn Tran that was nothing short of sensational, instantaneously solidifying her as one of the frontrunners alongside Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance. During episode 3, Jenn and Joey went surfing and shared a few smooches on the shore, cementing their undeniable chemistry. With the Pennsylvania native admitting to the camera that he did not want to stop kissing her, this sentiment remained as the show progressed, with Jenn securing the group date rose during episode 6 as well as a spot in the final six.

Because of their quintessential connection, Bachelor Nation can’t help but wonder if and when Joey will send Jenn on a one-way flight back to the United States, especially given the latest curveball we didn’t see coming but got anyway.

Does Joey send Jenn home, or does she make it to the end?

Image via ABC

Traveling to Jasper, Alberta, Canada in episode 7 on Feb. 26, Joey will narrow down his hopefuls from six to four, with the four remaining women receiving coveted hometown dates. However, it looks like Jenn Tran will ultimately get the short end of the stick.

According to Reality Steve, Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson will get one-on-one dates in episode 7 ⏤ wherein they will go horseback riding and endure a polar plunge, respectively ⏤ leaving Rachel, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Toussant, and Jenn to fend for themselves on a group date. The latter two ladies will ultimately fall short, with both Kelsey and Jenn failing to receive roses during the seventh Rose Ceremony of the season.

While Jenn will be greatly missed on our TV screens, Bachelor Nation is left with just one burning question: With Rachel, Maria, Daisy, and Kelsey A. remaining, who will Joey deem to be his perfect match once and for all? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. If what Reality Steve says about the rest of the season is true, then we’ll all want to fasten our seatbelts ⏤ it’s about to get a little bumpy.