Who is Rachel Nance from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

On December 10, ABC announced the cast for season 28 of The Bachelor, revealing that a whopping 32 women – the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise – will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei.

After browsing through all of the beautiful women, one contestant from Hawaii — the state in which Joey resides — grasped our attention with her appearance, her personality, and her ability to align with Joey’s criteria for a life partner: Rachel Nance.

As for what this criteria is exactly, Joey admitted to ABC that he is looking for a woman “who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.” Based on her official biography for The Bachelor season 28, it looks like Rachel fits the bill…

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Rachel Nance ahead of the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor.

Growing up in Hawaii, Rachel moved to California to attend California State University: Fullerton and moved to Maine to attend University of Maine: Fort Kent – where she was a member of the volleyball team – before becoming an ICU nurse.

Nowadays, the 26-year-old lives in Los Angeles, however, she is extremely proud of her roots — drawing quite a few comparisons to fellow contestant Lea Cayanan — hoping to bond with Joey over her love of Hawaiian food and culture. After all, Rachel admitted to ABC that there is nothing better than a Hawaiian Christmas…

When she is not working, Rachel can be found watching Friends, reading Jane Austen books, and spending time with her loved ones. According to her Instagram profile – which has amassed over 2,000 followers – it looks like she spends a great deal of her time hitting the beach, hitting the town, and trying new restaurants as well.

Last but certainly not least, as far as a relationship goes, Rachel wants to start a family of her own someday, with her tight-knit family serving as her inspiration. She is looking for an honest, gentle and supportive man to be the father of her children, admitting to ABC that she is “ready to find someone with whom to enjoy the journey of life” as well. Our fingers are crossed that Joey is her perfect match!

To watch Rachel Nance fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu.