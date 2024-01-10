Who is Lea Cayanan from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

On December 10, the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was finally announced, revealing that a whopping 32 women — the most in the history of The Bachelor franchise — will be vying for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, however, one of these contestants was a rather familiar face.

This familiar face was the one and only Lea Cayanan, who fans of The Bachelor franchise got to see interact with Joey Graziadei for the first time during the “After The Final Rose” special for The Bachelorette season 20, just moments after he was announced as the lead of The Bachelor season 28.

While we got to see Joey and Lea’s first interaction with one another, ABC failed to give fans of The Bachelor franchise any further information about the latter, but fortunatelu, we got you covered. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about the brunette beauty ahead of the premiere…

Born and raised in Hawaii — the state in which Joey Graziadei lives — Lea Cayanan attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington from 2018 to 2022, before enrolling at the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona shortly after graduation to pursue a Master of Business Administration. Aside from taking her studies seriously, the 23-year-old works full time as an Operator Territory Manager at PepsiCo, based in Los Angeles, California. From Hawaii to Washington to Arizona to California and beyond, Lea is truly a globetrotter!

While she has lived all over the western half of the United States, Lea is extremely proud of her Hawaiian roots nonetheless, considering herself a “cliff diving enthusiast” who absolutely adores the beach, canoeing, hiking, painting, and more. She even plays the flute, and dreams of teaching others music someday — how cool is that?

As far as relationships go, Lea takes love very seriously, and she has never been one for casual dating. It sound like if Joey were to pop the question during the finale of The Bachelor season 28, Lea would definitely be on board!

In addition to this, as mentioned previously, when Joey Graziadei was announced as the lead of The Bachelor on August 21 — during the “After The Final Rose” special for season 20 of The Bachelorette — he got to meet one lucky lady that fateful night. This woman was the one and only Lea Cayanan, who received a mysterious envelope after meeting Joey for the very first time, ahead of the other 31 contestants fighting for Joey on season 28 of The Bachelor.

Coming in with a leg up on the competition, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: What is inside of this mysterious envelope?

To find out for yourself, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of this brand new season of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. It is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!