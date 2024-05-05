The Amazing Digital Circus
Image via YouTube / Glitch Productions
Is ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ on Netflix?

The independent animated web series has received critical acclaim.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 5, 2024 10:59 am

The independent animated web series The Amazing Digital Circus has taken the internet by storm. Its ongoing plot concerns a group of seven people attempting to keep their sanity intact when they find themselves stranded inside a circus-themed virtual reality game inhabited by the wacky AI ringmaster Caine and his literal soap bubble assistant Bubble.

Created and directed by Gooseworx and produced by Glitch Productions, the show has released two episodes: “Pilot” and “Candy Carrier Chaos!” They hit the internet on Oct. 13, 2023, and May 3, 2024, respectively. Both have been overwhelmingly well-received, with the first earning an Annie Awards nomination for lead animator Kevin Temmer in the Outstanding Achievement for Character Animation in an Animated Television / Broadcast Production category.

The release date for the third episode isn’t known, but it’s expected sometime in late 2024, and fans of the viral sensation series are eagerly awaiting its arrival.

In the meantime, you can keep yourself occupied by watching the first two episodes, which are just over 25 minutes long. But where can you find them?

Can you stream The Amazing Digital Circus on Netflix?

The Amazing Digital Circus
Image via YouTube / Glitch Productions

Sadly, the show isn’t on Netflix or any of the major streaming platforms, but it’s probably only a matter of time before one of them snaps it up.

However, it can be found on YouTube. The Amazing Digital Circus resides in a self-titled sub-category on Glitch Productions’ channel. There, in addition to the two existing episodes, you’ll find the trailer for the series and a three-minute short starring the show’s protagonists.

Seriously, check it out; it’s fantastic. The animation is exceptionally high quality, the colors are vibrant and give the aesthetic a wonderfully nostalgic feel, the characters are expressive and deep, the humor is surprisingly mature, and the timing of the jokes is executed to perfection.

