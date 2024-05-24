Is Upton leaving ‘Chicago PD?’

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has always been one of the best characters on Chicago PD. She embodies the typical procedural character (she’s tough and prioritizes her professional life over her personal one) but with some added layers of complexity. Over the years, we’ve seen her bond with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), solve more than a few hard cases, and fall in love with Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

While we were nervous that Voight was exiting Chicago PD, we also want to know if Hailey Upton’s time on the NBC drama is over.

Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago PD after season 11?

Screenshot via NBC

Hailey Upton is sadly leaving Chicago PD and her last episode was the season 11 finale called “More.” Since fans were aware of the actor’s choice to stop playing Upton for a little while, it was clear that this episode would feature an unforgettable send-off to this fan-favorite character.

Tracy Spiridakos told People she left Chicago PD because “I honestly just kind of wanted to see what else is out there for me and switch it up a little bit.” According to NBC.com, she knew when season 10 wrapped up that season 11 would be last. She let showrunner Gwen Sigan know, which is why Upton’s final episode was so sweet and satisfying.

Spiridakos told Variety that she loves Hailey Upton’s personality. She said, “She doesn’t care if you love her or if you don’t. Those are the two qualities that I hope have rubbed off on me a little bit, particularly the vulnerability.”

Upton’s independent nature and her ability to open up when she knows someone are both present in the season 11 finale. While she and her team look for Voight, she tries to keep her emotions out of the situation and acts as if she isn’t horrified that he could have been killed. Of course, fans know that Voight and Upton have helped one another through more than a few crises. The Voight/Upton connection is a special one and proves to both characters that they are worthy of being cared about.

Screenshot via NBC

From seasons 4 through 11, Upton was one of the most perceptive members of the Intelligence Unit, and we learned more about her thick skin and sad childhood as time went on. In the season 6 episode “True or False,” Upton talked about her abusive dad, which is of course something that is very difficult for her to share about.

Hailey Upton’s Chicago PD arc wraps up perfectly and fans see her finally searching for the happiness she’s been seeking but afraid to go after. While TV characters are often killed or they move away for a random job when an actor wants to leave, Upton’s exit was left more vague and mysterious.

We’re excited to see what comes next for Tracy Spiridakos. She’s currently attached to the upcoming movie Byrd and the Bees and will play Rebecca Byrd, a writer who travels to Scotland. While there is only one Hailey Upton, we’re confident Spiridakos will play many other strong characters as her great career continues.

