‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 6 release date, confirmed

The episode will see Gyomei Himejima's characterization!
Published: Jun 15, 2024 02:49 pm

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc serves as the third-to-last hurdle before the showdowns in the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs. But guess what? Our favorite demon-hunting protagonist is still stuck dealing with the Hashiras and their crazy training sessions.

Episode 5 saw Tanjiro navigate the challenges posed by three Hashiras. While Tanjiro’s kind-hearted nature and determination impressed Mitsuri, he found himself at odds with Obanai and Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira. Obanai, the Serpent Hashira, had devised a sadistic training regimen to test the young demon slayer’s mettle.

As we saw in the episode, he put Tanjiro through a particularly grueling set-up, making him hit minuscule targets without harming any fellow demon slayers positioned dangerously close to each mark. Obanai’s beef with Tanjiro seems to stem from his inability to handle anyone breathing in Mitsuri’s general direction. Jealousy, much? As for Sanemi, well, he just seems to hate everyone equally. 

Next up on Tanjiro’s Hashira speed-dating adventure is the Stone Hashira, Gyomei Himejima in episode 6. Well, given the track record of the previous Hashira, we can’t help but wonder if he’s going to be another tough cookie. Gyomei looks like a giant monk who might just meditate his enemies to death. 

When is Demon Slayer season 4 episode 6 releasing?

Demon Slayer season 4, episode 6, titled “The Strongest of the Demon Slayer Corps,” is set to drop on June 16, 2024, at 11:15 pm JST.  Considering that this arc is rumored to be the shortest of the season, and we might be looking at a total of just 7-8 episodes, we are practically sprinting to the finale!

Here are the release timings for episode 6 across different time zones:

Time ZoneTime
Pacific Standard Time (PST)7:15 am
Central Standard Time (CST)9:15 am
Eastern Standard Time (EST)10:15 am
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)3:15 pm
Central European Time (CET)4:15 pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:45 pm
Philippine Time (PHT)11:15 pm
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)12:45 am (next day)

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer?

As mentioned earlier, Tanjiro will begin his training with Gyomei Himejima in season 4 episode 6. And it looks like Gyomei’s bringing all that serene, monk-like vibe to his training methods. You can expect chants, strict meditations, and some serious muscle work. At the end of episode 5, we already saw Inosuke meditating under a waterfall! But the best part? The gang’s back together for this one as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu will all train side by side.

