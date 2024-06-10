Where can I watch ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4?

The Hashira training program has begun in preparation for the final battle against Muzan, kickstarting the much-anticipated Demon Slayer season 4. Here’s where you can watch the unfolding action as our heroes prepare to finally put an end to Muzan’s ambitions.

Reigning as the most popular fantasy anime since 2019, the Taisho-era series Demon Slayer entered its 2024 season with the Best Fantasy, Best Animation, and Best Art Direction titles under its belt at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. After a climactic end to the Swordsmith Village arc in June 2023, Demon Slayer season 4 became one of the most anticipated anime in the 2024 lineup.

The previous season adapted Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga until the Swordsmith Village arc or chapter 127 overall. Tanjiro killed the Upper Four Moon Hantengu in the season finale, and Nezuko gained immunity against the sun in an awe-striking plot development. As Muzan learns about Nezuko’s newfound immunity against the demons’ only weakness, he announces his new goal of devouring the “chosen demon” to become immune to sunlight himself. This sends the demon slayer corps on alert, desperately in need of a plan to face him.

After a long but fruitful wait, Demon Slayer season 4 hit the screens on May 12, 2024, following the theatrical release of a one-hour special compilation film on Feb. 23. Season 4 began adapting the Hashira Training arc, beginning from manga chapter 128 and saw Tanjiro and all demon slayers gearing up for strict training under the Hashiras to confront the Demon King. If you aren’t already hooked on the latest action, here’s where you can catch the show!

Where to watch ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4?

Screengrab via Ufotable

The hit Ufotable anime premiered on the popular anime platform Crunchyroll in 2019 and has made the platform its streaming home ever since. For all fans outside Japan, new episodes of Demon Slayer season 4 are released weekly on Sundays exclusively on Crunchyroll. The regions include North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India and Southeast Asia.

As for the release time, Crunchyroll shifted the timing of new episodes from 10:45 am PT (Pacific Time) to 8:45 am PT for episodes 5 onward. For Japanese viewers, new episodes come at 2:45 am JST on Mondays, and fans can tune in to the latest episodes on Fuji TV and other local networks.

In a first for Indian viewers, the Indian streaming service JioCinema has also been streaming new episodes of Demon Slayer season 4 via its anime hub. So, Indian fans can also turn to JioCinema to catch the latest episodes. Seasons 1-3 are also now available to stream on the platform.

