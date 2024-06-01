‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 episode 4 release date, confirmed

The demon slayers have entered the Hashira Training under Ubuyashiki’s orders in preparation for the final battle. After clearing the first test under Tengen, Tanjiro is set to move to Muichiro’s stage in Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4.

The Taisho-era anime entered its 2024 season with the Best Fantasy, Best Animation, and Best Art Direction titles at the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Keeping up in its high spirit, Demon Slayer season 4 has thus far been a visual delight. Premiering on May 12, 2024, after a one-hour special compilation film that was theatrically released on Feb. 23, the season began adapting the Hashira Training arc from the manga chapter 12.

The second last arc in Koyoharu Gotouge’s dark fantasy manga series, i.e., the Hashira training arc, marks the calm before the final storm. In the season 3 finale, Tanjiro killed the Upper Four Moon Hantengu, and Nezuko surprisingly gained immunity against the sun. As Muzan learns Nezuko has conquered the sunlight and gained immunity against the demons’ only weakness, he announces his new goal of devouring the “chosen demon” to become immune to sunlight himself.

All demon attacks are halted as Muzan’s goal of transforming humans into demons is completed. The Demon King reveals that he had been searching for the Blue Spider Lily for the last thousand years, a plant that only blooms in the sunlight for a few days and is the only medicine that worked on Muzan’s unknown illness. As the demon slayers confirm Muzan’s plan to take Nezuko, they gear up for strict training to confront the Demon King.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 3 recap

After convincing Giyu to participate in the training, Tanjiro recovers and joins him in episode 3. The first stage is the basic fitness and stamina test, overseen by Tengen, where Tanjiro proves himself to be the most capable of all the trainees present. In the last exercise, Tengen takes on the role of a demon pursuing the trainees and they have to cooperate to defeat him. Tanjiro manages to fight back and begins an intense sparring with Tengen.

As the two continue to spar, Tengen confronts the trainees again as they try to assist Tanjiro; though their strikes are ineffective, they manage to encircle him, which much pleases Tanjiro. Tengen says that the combat is turning fascinating and flamboyantly spins his blade, admiring the students’ efforts to reach him. He watches as they all come together for the attack.

Following the intense exercise, Tengen chastises the trainees for losing to a retired person. However, he is left speechless but delighted as the trainees, motivated by Tanjiro and Tengen, promise to work harder and get stronger. Tengen then lets Tanjiro go to the Mist Hashira Muichiro’s level, reasoning that there is nothing else for him to learn.

Kickstarting Tanjiro’s training under Muichiro, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 10:45 am PT (Pacific Time). Though fans can only watch Demon Slayer season 4 exclusively on Crunchyroll, the first three seasons of Demon Slayer are also available on Netflix in some regions.

Here are the exact release times according to various time zones:

Eastern Time (ET): 1:45 pm, June 2

Central Time (CT): 12:45 pm, June 2

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 5:45 pm, June 2

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7:45 pm, June 2

India Standard Time (IST): 12:15 am, June 3

Japan Standard Time (JST): 2:45 am, June 3

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 2:45 am, June 3

What will happen in the upcoming episode of Demon Slayer?

Led to the next training site by his Kasugai crow, Tanjiro sees Muichiro ruthlessly criticizing a trainee for being unable to fight back. Despite the trainee’s pleas, he meekly threatens to eat him before quickly disarming and taking him to the ground. He declares that if the fight had been real, the trainee would have died three times.

The glimpse of Muichiro’s training has excited fans about how Tanjiro would face the Mist Hashira. Demon Slayer season 4 episode 4 will properly explore the remaining part of the manga chapter 132 and move forward as Tanjiro trains with the Mist Hashira Muchiro, Love Hashira Mitsuri, Serpent Hashira Obanai, and then the Wind Hashira Sanemi.

