Best ‘Demon Slayer’ female characters, ranked

No matter how many overpowered Shonen heroes you bring to the front, the women always carry the shows on their backs. And with an anime like Demon Slayer? We consider Nezuko to be more of the main character anyway.

Not to overlook the role of our sword-bearing hero Tanjiro Kamado in driving the narrative, but we’d respectfully argue that Demon Slayer is gleefully vibrant because of its illustrious character roaster. And by “illustrious,” we mean the stunning, formidable, and strong female characters who are equally if not more badass than the males. We wouldn’t blame you if you fell in love with some ruthless female demons along the way (we mean Daki, of course).

The Demon Slayer anime’s sheer brilliance in its conception and adaptation of the original manga and its characters reigned supreme at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards in three categories. Demon Slayer season 3—the Swordsmith Village Arc was crowned the Best Fantasy Anime, while also winning the Best Animation and Best Art Direction awards. Best Animation, did you hear? Of course, our charming deredere Mitsuri Kanroji has a hand in there.

But enough of the small talk. Today we’re celebrating the fan-favorite dark fantasy anime by looking at the strongest, most drool-worthy, and best-written female characters in the long-running anime. With three seasons in and the fourth one on the way, the show has given us a huge list of note-worthy female characters to list. But, we’d make it short.

Out of the total 53 female characters appearing in three delightful seasons and three thrilling movies of Demon Slayer, here is a list of the 10 best ones we can’t help but adore.

10. Nakime Otokawa

Of course, we’re starting the list with a demon. Nakime Otokawa blew everyone away with her terrifying music-powered debut in the last episode of season 1. This strange-looking Biwa performer holds the Upper-Rank Four position in the Twelve Kizuki. Though a harmless-looking pale woman with long bangs and red lips, Nakime would ruthlessly murder anyone without a second thought (remember she killed her husband?). She’s cold, mysterious, and emotionless, but genuinely loyal to Muzan.

9. Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma

Hinatsuru, Makio, and Suma, the three wives of Tengen Uzui are effortlessly the most entertaining trio in the series. Hinatsuru, the oldest of the three, is loved by viewers for her personality mimicking that of our show’s hero, Tanjiro. She’s kind, calm, and Tengen’s emotional bolster.

Makio, on the other hand, is the boldest and most impatient with Suma’s antics. Her personality is comparable to Inosuke’s and she’s known for her fierce temperament. And the youngest wife Suma is overdramatic and unconfident. The least liked among all, Suma tends to act immaturely and exaggerates emotions. But we all love them together, don’t we?

8. Kanae Kocho

Though a minor character, the late flower Hashira is loved by anyone who knows her story. Kanae Kocho is Shinobu’s older sister and the adoptive older sister of Kanao Tsuyuri. She is seen in the story mostly through Shinobu and Kanao’s flashbacks, as she was slain several years before the present story by Upper-Rank Two, Doma. But whenever we see her, there’s always a gentle smile on her face, and that’s enough for fans to adore her.

7. Aoi Kanzaki

On the frontline or behind the walls, the female characters in Demon Slayer are everywhere important. Aoi Kanazki works as a helper at the Butterfly Mansion as a part of the Demon Slayer Corps. Despite not fighting demons at the forefront, Aoi is tough, uncompromising, strict, and serious. Most fans would view her as loud, volatile, and often angry, but she’s an important member of the Corps and kind and caring for her team. Not to forget how cute she looks with the butterfly-clipped twin-tails.

6. Tamayo

Without Tamayo’s brain, our Demon Slayer Corps would’ve never been able to fairly square off against Muzan. Though a Demon, Tamayo is Tanjiro’s close ally and a skilled doctor. She’s devoted most of her life to researching demons, and eventually develops the crucial drug to aid the Demon Slayers in the fight against Muzan. Effortlessly beautiful, gentle, wise, and incredibly intelligent, Tamayo is the perfect personification of beauty with brains.

5. Daki

And now the hottest antagonist of the show — Daki has captivated everyone with her criminal ways. The primary villain of the Entertainment District Arc, Daki is a demon affiliated with the Twelve Kizuki and the secondary holder of Upper-Rank Six. Originally a human child named Ume, Daki was turned into a Demon by Doma and became prideful, dismissive, and sadistic. She only has a strong genuine love for her brother Gyutaro. But regardless, she made Demon Slayer season 2 all the more entertaining.

4. Nezuko Kamado

Let’s face it, if it wasn’t for Nezuko, we wouldn’t be here counting the best female characters of Demon Slayers since the show wouldn’t have existed. Despite not having any dialogue and not even being herself throughout the show, Nezuko has proved to be a powerful presence throughout. As a human, she was kind and caring, and as a demon, she’s the most resilient, fierce, and protective. If it wasn’t for her immense willpower against becoming a full-fledged demon, our hero could’ve never been able to protect her.

3. Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji is the current Love Hashira (explains why everyone is in love with her) and arguably the most powerful female character in the series. She completed the Final Selection within six months of training and also unlocked her Demon Slayer mark. She’s the perfect combination of both worlds: emotional and passionate with her allies, and merciless in the face of demons. She often adds a dash of humor to the story, easily entertaining viewers with her innocent and jovial demeanor.

2. Kanao Tsuyuri

This short girl with dark lilac eyes is more than what meets the eye. Kanao Tsuyuri is the Tsuguko of the current Insect Hashira Shinobu and a powerful Demon Slayer. Though often reserved and seemingly emotionless, Kanao has turned her anger from past abuse into an indomitable will to fight against Demons.

Kanao also undergoes impressive character development as the story progresses. From having an emotionally distant relationship with her comrades to showing immense rage and genuine love and care, Kanao is one well-crafted character.

1. Shinobu Kocho

A character with strong motivations and an even stronger personality, Shinobu Kocho is delightfully entertaining and inspiring. Despite losing her loved ones at a tender age, Shinobu grew up to be a bright, friendly, and cheerful woman.

However, her behavior turns out to be a façade sometimes, as she is sadistically cruel towards demons. Her desire for revenge against these creatures went so far that she even attempted to kill Nezuko once. But most of all, she’s complex as a real human being, and her inner struggles resonate with fans.