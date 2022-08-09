Who are all of Uzui’s wives in ‘Demon Slayer’?

While the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui was the star of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Entertainment District Arc, we can’t overlook his wives — all three of them.

Kunoichi, female ninjas, hailing from powerful families of the Taisho era, Uzui’s wive’s Hinatsuru, Suma, and Makio are fiercely loyal to him and one another. What’s more though, they actively support the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corp in their quest to slay the Twelve Kizuki. Ninjas and shinobi were historically only men, but that couldn’t stop any of them. With mysterious backgrounds of their own, and training from the Sound Hashira, each has become a deadly fighter in her own right. Though as you get to know them, you might start to notice that they bear some resemblance to more familiar faces.

Hinatsuru

Hinatsuru is a lot like Tanjiro: compassionate with her friends, but fierce and quick-thinking in combat. Wearing a lavender dress matching her eyes and sporting many hidden weapons, Hina often assumes a leadership position over Makio and Suma when Tengen is away. In Ufotable’s anime adaptation of the series, Hina is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki (Spy x Family’s Anya) in Japanese and Anairis Quiñones (Rika in Jujutsu Kaisen 0) in English.

Suma

Suma shares Zenitsu’s big feelings. The shortest of the trio, she wears a blue dress and fights with kunai — though she doesn’t always like it. Whereas her protagonist counterpart will scream and run away, Suma can’t help but bawl at confrontation and irk Hinatsturu and Makio. Still, tears won’t stop her from doing some serious ninjutsu when push comes to shove. Nao Tōyama (Rin Shima in Laid-Back Camp) voices Suma in Japanese while Emi Lo (Rena from Higurashi: When They Cry — GOU) voices the character in English.

Makio

Much like Inosuke, Makio swings first and asks questions later. Sporting bandages while fighting in her red dress, Makio uses kunai to fight in melee combat. She was captured by the Upper Rank demon Daki while undercover in the Entertainment District, prompting a rescue mission that enlisted Tenajiro, Zenitsu, and Insouke. Makio is voiced by Shizuka Ishigami (Ikuno in Darling in the Franxx) in Japanese and in English by Erica Mendez (Ryuko Matoi in Kill la Kill).