‘Blue Lock’ chapter 260 release date and time confirmed

Muneyuki Kaneshiro’s hit series Blue Lock is getting increasingly popular with every new chapter. While we await second season of the anime adaptation, the manga continues to hook the fans with new episodes every week.

Recommended Videos

Blue Lock has etched its name among the best sports manga and anime of all time with its intriguing and unique premise. The manga also won the 45th Kodansha Manga Award in the shonen category, earning praise for its dystopian sports theme blended with impressive thriller undertones. If Kuroko’s Basketball, Haikyuu!!, and Slam Dunk fit your bill of a well-written and entertaining manga, then you must be devouring the charm of Blue Lock already.

The talented Muneyuki Kaneshiro writes the original manga with illustrations by Yusuke Nomura and has been serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since Aug. 2018, with its chapters collected in 28 tankōbon volumes as of March 2024. The story begins after Japan’s elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which leads the Japanese Football Union to scout high school players to train in anticipation of the 2022 Cup.

Blue Lock manga plot

The series is led by Isagi Youichi, a forward who receives an invitation to the program after his team’s elimination from the Nationals due to his mistake of passing the ball to a less-skilled teammate who failed to score the game-winning goal on his own.

The fictional “Blue Lock” prison-like facility, established by Ego Jinpachi to implement a new and extreme training program, is where the series draws its title from. Jinpachi isolates 300 young strikers in the Blue Lock and puts them through rigorous training to create “the world’s greatest egotist striker” and bring the 2022 Cup to Japan.

The Blue Lock manga follows a weekly release schedule, publishing new chapters every Wednesday. So, Blue Lock Chapter 260 will arrive on Kodansha’s K Manga website and app on May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. The website requires readers to purchase points to access new chapters and is only available in the US.

The time of release varies according to various time zones. You can check the time of release of Chapter 260 in your region by referring to the times below:

Pacific Time (PT): 7:00 am, April 30

Central Time (CT): 9:00 am, April 30

Eastern Time (ET): 10:00 am, April 30

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3:00 pm, April 30

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, April 30

Blue Lock Chapter 259 recap

After Isagi Yoichi’s goal in chapter 257, a seemingly angry Kaiser tries to turn the game in Bastard Munchen’s favor and teams up with Ness. As the game recommences with PXG and Bastard Munchen tied at 1-1, both the teams strategize to score a goal. When the ball lands with Kurona, Kaiser signals to Ness to interrupt his pass to Isagi.

The two team up to showcase the “Magnus Effect” and throw the ball towards a goal and the chapter suddenly takes readers to a flashback where Kaiser and Ness discuss the physical phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect.

As the chapter shifts back to the game, Ness roots for Kaiser to score the goal. However, despite using his technique—the “Kaiser Impact: Magnus,” he fails to score the goal. The next chapter will focus on the rest of the game and further discussions on Kaiser’s newfound technique.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more