Is there a ‘Beastars’ season 3 release date?

It’s been three years since Beastars season two, and I’m starting to empathize a little too much with Legoshi waiting for Haru to notice him. Except, instead of a rabbit, I’m longing for an anime. Wow, that sounded way less pathetic in my head.

Beastars season one and two covered the first 12 volumes of Paru Itagaki’s manga series. Over the course of its first two seasons, which aired in 2019 and 2021 respectively, Beastars has carved out a niche for itself with its blend of romance and psychological thriller elements – set against the backdrop of Cherryton Academy, where the student body is quite literally a mixed bag of predators and prey.

For those who need a refresher, we followed Legoshi the grey wolf’s journey who fell for the little rabbit Haru and found himself entangled in the mystery surrounding Tem the alpaca’s death. Oh, and who could forget the intense Shishigumi lion mafia subplot? Season 2 ended with quite the cliffhanger, leaving fans craving more.

When is Beastars season three releasing?

Netflix has already confirmed the Beastars season three 2024 release window, but we don’t have a specific release date. This could be to build anticipation or perhaps to mess with our heads. Probably a bit of both. I know, it’s a tough pill to swallow, but hey, delayed gratification is supposed to be good for us, right? (Says the person who ate a whole pint of ice cream while watching the last season finale).

There are still about ten volumes of the manga left to adapt into the anime, and that’s a lot of content to cover! To do justice to the story, Season 3 is expected to have more episodes than the first two seasons. This means we’ll get half of the season at one point in 2024, followed by the second half later in the year. You can expect more drama, more existential carnivore crises, and hopefully, answers to questions we’ve been gnawing since the first season.

But as much as I’d love to sit here and speculate about what’s to come, I think it’s best to approach Season 3 with an open mind and a sense of excitement. After all, part of the joy of watching anime is being surprised by the unexpected.

Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, you could dive into the original manga and get a sneak peek at what’s to come.

