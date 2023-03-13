40 must-watch anime series you should be binge-watching right now

Anime is one of the most popular forms of entertainment worldwide, with millions of fans every year. There is something for everyone, from compelling shonen series like One Piece to the melancholy romance of Your Lie in April. Here are 40 anime series you should watch. Each is hand-picked for its storytelling, animation, and character development excellence.

1. Bleach

Image via Studio Pierrot

Bleach has become one of the most popular anime and manga titles throughout its fifteen-year run. It follows Kurosaki Ichigo’s adventures after he gains the powers of a Shinigami, a death god, from another Shinigami, Kuchiki Rukia. The plot follows Ichigo as he battles supernatural foes while protecting those he cares about.

Over the years, Bleach has spawned a slew of spin-offs, video games, and other forms of media. Its characters have become iconic in anime culture, inspiring cosplay and fanart worldwide. Bleach has earned its spot as an anime classic due to its intricate storylines and dynamic characters.

2. Naruto | Naruto Shippuden

Image via Studio Pierrot

Naruto tells the story of Uzumaki Naruto, an adolescent ninja who seeks recognition and aspires to become the Hokage or village leader. Throughout his journey, Naruto befriends several other ninjas in his village and faces a variety of foes. The series follows his exploits as he overcomes obstacles to becoming the Hokage of Konoha (Hidden Leaf Village). Characters, story arcs, themes, and fight scenes have all been praised in the series. Naruto has inspired several films, video games, and merchandise. As a result, Naruto has become one of the world’s most popular and influential series.

3. One Piece

Image via Toei Animation

One Piece is a story about Monkey D. Luffy, a young man whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy explores the Grand Line with his diverse crew of pirates known as the Straw Hat Pirates in search of the world’s ultimate treasure, the “One Piece,” to become the next Pirate King. Along the way, he meets a variety of enemies and allies with unique abilities, as well as unexpected plot twists.

One Piece has inspired a long-running anime adaptation, movies, video games, numerous merchandise items, and hundreds of fan-created works. As of 2023, the manga is still ongoing and the anime adaptation, which has been running for over two decades, is still one of Japan’s most popular anime shows worldwide.

4. Rurouni Kenshin

Image via Studio Deen

Rurouni Kenshin or Samurai X in the west is a Japanese manga and anime series written and illustrated by Watsuki Nobuhiro. It is set in early Meiji Japan and follows the story of a former assassin who has dedicated himself to atonement. The series follows the exploits of Himura Kenshin, a reformed assassin-for-hire who has vowed never to kill again. He meets numerous allies and enemies along the way as he works to protect the innocent from those who would harm them.

As Kenshin’s journey progresses, he realizes that there are larger forces at work than in his past. Kenshin eventually overcomes inner and outer conflicts with the help of his friends. The series has spawned three anime television series, one original video animation series, and several films. It has also inspired a slew of audio albums, video games, and other products. Rurouni Kenshin is widely considered one of the most popular series ever written, inspiring new generations of fans every year.

5. Ghost in the Shell

Image via Production I.G.

Ghost in the Shell, first published as a manga series in 1989 and then as an anime film in 1995, is set in a future where technology has advanced enough to allow for human cybernetic enhancements. Kusanagi Motoko, the main character, is a cyborg employed by a covert security agency tasked with combating the most dangerous criminals and hackers. Motoko is forced to confront her identity as she uncovers hidden truths behind various cases in a world where her physical body and cybernetic enhancements are in constant flux.

The series is widely regarded as a trailblazer for its unique blend of philosophical and cyberpunk themes, addressing issues such as artificial intelligence, transhumanism, and posthuman identity. It has also had a long-lasting impact on science fiction and cyberpunk media, inspiring many novels, films, games, and anime series.

6. Evangelion

Image via Gainax Tatsunoko

Evangelion is a science fiction and mecha anime television series c that follows the efforts of a paramilitary organization in their fight against monstrous beings known as Angels, using giant mecha known as Evangelions. The story delves into psychological trauma and existentialism themes, as its characters struggle to understand their roles in a turbulent world. The series inspired a slew of related media, such as manga adaptations and video games. It became a commercial success in Japan and a worldwide cult classic.

Evangelion helped to popularize Japanese animation in the Western world, influencing subsequent series such as Neon Genesis Impactor. It has also had a significant impact on the mecha genre, inspiring many other works in the category and leading to the creation of numerous figure models.

7. Yu Yu Hakusho

Image via Studio Pierrot

Yu Yu Hakusho is an anime series directed by Noriyuki Abe and produced by Yoshihiro Togashi. It tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teen delinquent who is accidentally killed and resurrected to fight supernatural forces alongside his friends. The series includes a diverse cast of characters, including Yusuke’s friends Kuwabara Kazuma, Kurama, and Hiei, and a slew of powerful villains.

Yu Yu Hakusho aired from 1992 to 1994 and has since inspired a film, several video games, and a plethora of merchandise. It is still popular and holds a special place in the hearts of shonen fans all over the world.

8. Record of Grancrest War

Image via A-1 Pictures

Record of Grancrest War is a Japanese anime series based on Ryo Mizuno’s light novel of the same name. It follows Siluca Meletes and Theo Cornaro, two people from different backgrounds who band together to fight the chaos sweeping their world. They must work together to navigate a complex landscape with magical creatures, powerful lords, and ancient artifacts. As they battle for survival, they get closer to solving the mysteries of their world and its fate.

The Record of Grancrest War is an action-packed anime with exciting battles, intense drama, and an intriguing plot. This anime series is sure to capture viewers’ imaginations with its blend of fantasy and intrigue.

9. Cowboy Bebop

Image via Sunrise

Cowboy Bebop is a critically acclaimed anime series that follows the lives of a diverse cast of characters. The series follows a group of bounty hunters, known as “cowboys,” as they travel across the stars in an old refitted spacecraft called the Bebop. They are forced to confront their inner demons and deal with various dangers as they travel through space in pursuit of wanted criminals.

Viewers will be treated to spectacular action, intense drama, and plenty of wits. Cowboy Bebop has become one of the most iconic anime series in history, capturing viewers’ imaginations worldwide.

10. Card Captor Sakura

Image via Madhouse

CLAMP’s Card Captor Sakura is a shojo anime series that debuted in Japan in 1998. It tells the tale of Kinomoto Sakura, a 10-year-old fourth-grader, discovers she possesses magical powers when mysterious cards known as Clow Cards are scattered throughout her hometown. She is tasked with retrieving these cards to prevent disaster, and learns the value of friendship and responsibility in the process.

The series aired 70 episodes over two seasons. It also inspired three feature-length films, numerous manga spin-offs, and an anime sequel. Card Captor Sakura is widely regarded as one of the most influential shojo anime series of all time, and it continues to impact the genre to this day. Its adorable art style, unique setting, and memorable characters have won its fans worldwide.

11. Mobile Suit Gundam

Image via Nippon Sunrise

Since its debut in Japan in 1979, the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam has become a worldwide phenomenon. The entire robot subgenre of mecha anime, which prioritizes realistic robots and futuristic technology, is credited to Mobile Suit Gundam. This starkly contrasted with the famous super robot subgenre of the 1970s, in which robots were both fantastical and powerful. The depiction of complex warfare in Mobile Suit Gundam was groundbreaking.

The show heavily focuses on mecha combat and related technology, as well as political and personal drama. There have been numerous spin-offs, films, and video games based on the series. Mobile Suit Gundam has been praised for its complex storytelling and one-of-a-kind mecha designs, and its influence can still be felt in today’s anime landscape.

12. Akatsuki no Yona

Image via Studio Pierrot

Akatsuki no Yona is a Japanese shōjo manga and anime series written and illustrated by Mizuho Kusanagi. It tells the story of Yona, a princess who is forced to flee her kingdom following her father’s death and embarks on a journey with her loyal bodyguard, Son Hak. Yona is followed as she struggles to restore her kingdom and find the strength to defeat powerful enemies and forge new alliances.

Akatsuki no Yona is praised for its strong characters, beautiful artwork, and rich story that has captivated fans for many years. So, if you’re looking for a thrilling adventure story with themes of woman empowerment, Akatsuki no Yona should be at the top of your list.

13. Hunter X Hunter (2011)

Image via Studio Pierrot

Hunter X Hunter is a popular anime created by Yoshihiro Togashi. It chronicles the exploits of Gon Freecss, a young boy who learns that his father is the legendary “Hunter” Ging Freecss. Gon embarks on an epic quest to find his father and become a Hunter in his own right, aided by his friends Killua Zoldyck, Kurapika, and Leorio Paradinight. They face a variety of enemies and challenges along the way, all while learning more about themselves and their world.

Hunter X Hunter has received widespread praise for its characters, story, and animation and remains a fan favorite. Its popularity has resulted in numerous films, video games, and other media adaptations.

14. Shaman King

Image via Bridge

Shaman King is a popular Japanese anime series created by Hiroyuki Takei. The plot follows the exploits of Yoh Asakura, a young shaman, in his journey to become the Shaman King by competing in the titular tournament.

The series is set in an alternate world where shamans, people who can communicate with spirits and ghouls, exist. Yoh teams up with several allies in his quest, and together they must face various challenges. The series’ unique blend of action, comedy, and mysticism has earned it a worldwide following, with the manga selling over 40 million copies worldwide.

15. Clannad

Image via Kyoto Animation

Clannad is filled with emotional moments, deep themes, and an original story that will appeal to all anime fans. It follows Tomoya on his journey of self-discovery, where he meets various characters, including his love interest Furukawa Nagisa, and learns the true meaning of relationships, family, and love. Clannad is an uplifting, heartfelt story that will leave viewers feeling hopeful. It’s a timeless classic that will stick with you long after seeing it. Just prepare a bunch of tissue, because you will definitely need it!

16. Death Note

Image via Madhouse

Death Note is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Ohba Tsugumi and Obata Takeshi. It tells the story of Yagami Light, a high school student who discovers a supernatural notebook known as the “Death Note,” which bestows upon him the ability to kill anyone whose name he writes in it. Throughout the series, Light attempts to create and rule a world free of evil, using the notebook to kill criminals and those in his way.

Several live-action films, animated television series, and video games have been based on Death Note. Numerous books, anime conventions, and fan art projects have also been inspired by it. Death Note is widely regarded as one of the most influential anime and manga series of all time, and it has received critical acclaim for its complex plot and moral quandaries. It has a devoted following all over the world.

17. Tokyo Ghoul

Image via Studio Pierrot

Kaneki Ken, a college student who becomes entangled in the world of Ghouls, creatures that feed on human flesh, is the protagonist of the popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul. Kaneki gains supernatural powers after being attacked by a Ghoul and receiving transplanted organs from the same creature. He must then learn to live as a half-Ghoul, concealing his true identity and navigating the dangers of the world while attempting to protect those he cares about.

Tokyo Ghoul has a devoted fan base thanks to its engaging plot, creative animation, and exciting action sequences. The series is currently airing, and viewers can expect more thrilling adventures as the story progresses.

18. Monogatari Series

Image via Shaft

Nisio Isin’s Monogatari Series is a Japanese light novel first published in 2006. It tells the story of Araragi Koyomi, a third-year high school student who is transformed into a vampire but later returns to normalcy. There are several story arcs in the series.

Bakemonogatari, the first arc, focuses on Koyomi’s relationships with five girls he meets, each with a supernatural problem. Subsequent turns, Nisemonogatari, Nekomonogatari, Monogatari Series: Second Season, and Monogatari Series: Final Season, continue to delve into Koyomi’s interactions with the girls and other characters. The Monogatari Series has inspired numerous manga, anime television shows, and video games. It has received accolades for its art style, writing, and animation. In addition, with its unique premise and storytelling, the series has received widespread critical acclaim.

19. Blood +

Image via Aniplex

Blood+ is a Japanese anime series directed by Junichi Fujisaku. It tells the story of Otonashi Saya, a high school student who discovers she is the only person who can defeat the chiropteran monsters that threaten humanity. Saya, with the help of a mysterious organization called the Red Shield and her loyal Chevalier, sets out on a quest to rid the world of monsters with the help of her family and allies. She discovers more about her mysterious past and powers along the way and grows into a strong and capable hero.

Blood+ has received critical acclaim for its expansive world-building, stunning animation, and thrilling action sequences. It, later on, inspired a slew of spin-offs, merchandise, and a live-action film adaptation. Blood+ is widely regarded as a classic in the anime genre and an absolute must-see for any fan.

20. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image via Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a popular anime based on the same-name manga series. It follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, on their quest to reclaim the body parts they lost while attempting an alchemical ritual to resurrect their deceased mother. They must fight the Homunculi and their leader, Father, along the way.

The show is known for its complex characters and themes, such as alchemy ethics and what it means to be human. It also features a diverse cast of characters from various backgrounds and walks of life, making it a universal story that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has received critical acclaim for its excellent animation and compelling storylines and is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable anime series. Its popularity has resulted in several spin-offs, video games, and even live-action adaptations.

21. Your Lie in April

Image via A-1 Pictures

Kyohei Ishiguro’s Your Lie in April is a critically acclaimed Japanese anime series known for its engaging story, endearing characters, and stunning art style. The plot follows the journey of Arima Kosei, a young piano prodigy who suffers a traumatic event that causes him to lose his ability to hear the sound of his piano. Kousei finds the courage to pick up the piano again after meeting a free-spirited violinist, Miyazono Kaori, and the two form a special bond that helps Kousei heal from his past. As the characters return to music and life, the series explores love, loss, and hope themes. The series has won numerous awards and is regarded as a classic in the anime genre.

22. Kamisama Kiss

Image via TMS Entertainment

Kamisama Kiss is an anime series based on Julietta Suzuki’s manga of the same name. It tells the story of Nanami Momozono, a teenage girl who becomes homeless after her father abandons their family home. She is saved by an enigmatic man who reveals himself as a god and offers her his home. She soon discovers that her new home is a Shinto shrine, and she must now assume the role of a local deity. Nanami meets various exciting characters along the way, including her familiar Tomoe, who assists her in her new role.

Kamisama Kiss is a supernatural romantic comedy that has received praise for its unique setting, interesting characters, and beautiful animation. It’s a fun anime for fans of romance and fantasy alike.

23. xxxHolic

Image via Production I.G.

xxxHolic is an anime series based on CLAMP’s manga of the same name. Kimihiro Watanuki, a high school student able to see spirits and other supernatural phenomena, is the protagonist of this mysterious show. In exchange for his servitude, he meets a mysterious witch named Yuuko Ichihara, who grants him his wish to be free of these spirits. Watanuki goes on various supernatural adventures with Yuuko and his friends throughout the series, learning about the bizarre world and finding ways to help the spirits he meets along the way.

The supernatural elements in the series are handled unusually, blending them with psychological themes and Buddhist philosophy. xxxHolic is a fun watch with many thought-provoking moments and fascinating magical creatures. It will undoubtedly appeal to fans of the mystery and horror genres.

24. Maid Sama!

Image via J.C. Staff

Maid Sama! is a romantic comedy anime series based on Hiro Fujiwara’s manga. It tells the story of Ayuzawa Misaki, the mischievous but kind-hearted student council president who hides the fact that she works part-time at a maid café to support her family. Usui Takumi, a famous school heartthrob, discovers her secret and agrees to keep it a secret because he finds her interesting. Misaki and Takumi gradually fall in love as they face off against rival schools and overcome personal challenges as the series progresses.

Maid Sama! is beloved for its endearing characters, dynamic plot, lighthearted romance, and comedy moments. It ultimately celebrates the strength of friendship and love in the face of adversity.

25. Yakitate!! Japan

Image via Sunrise

Yakitate!! Japan is an anime series directed by Yasunao Aoki and produced by Sunrise. The series is regarded as a classic in the cooking anime genre. It tells the story of Kazuma Azuma, a baker determined to make the perfect bread and place Japan in the pantheon of international breadmaking. He leaves his hometown to work for Pantasia, a large bakery chain in Tokyo. Along the way, he encounters a variety of colorful characters as well as rivals in baking competitions as he strives to realize his dream.

Yakitate!! Japan is a popular anime series that captivates audiences thanks to its lively animation, signature humor, and distinct art style. It provides an entertaining look at Japanese culture, cuisine, and artistry.

26. Attack on Titan

Image via MAPPA

Shingeki no Kyojin, or Attack on Titan in the west, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It debuted in September 2009 and has since gone on to become one of the most popular anime series of all time. Attack on Titan is a global phenomenon that tells an epic tale of survival and hope.

Eren Yeager, a young boy, joins the Survey Corps, a military force dedicated to protecting humanity from titans, giant humanoid creatures that have been rampaging through the world for years. He must fight to save humanity from extinction with the help of his friends. The series has received critical acclaim for its dramatic story, intense action sequences, and memorable characters. Fans worldwide have embraced its unique story and characters, turning it into an anime classic.

27. Overlord

Image via Madhouse

Overlord is a popular dark fantasy anime series based on the same-name light novel. It follows Momonga, an overpowered Skeleton character who becomes trapped in a virtual world after his favorite game shuts down. Momonga must navigate the new world and face its many challenges using his mastery of magic and command over powerful creatures. Along the way, he establishes a guild dedicated to defending his home from those who would harm it.

This anime has become one of the most acclaimed fantasy series in recent years, thanks to its captivating story and dynamic characters. It has received widespread acclaim for its intriguing plot, character development, and stunning visuals. Despite the violence and dark themes, Overlord is a thrilling and entertaining series with a large fan base.

28. Shokugeki no Soma

Image via J.C. Staff

Shokugeki no Soma, or Food Wars in the west, is an anime series about Yukihira Soma, a teenage chef. He aspires to be a top chef in the culinary world and enrolls in an elite culinary school. He competes against skilled chefs of all ages in intense contests known as Shokugeki, attempting to outdo them with his creative and innovative cooking methods.

Along the way, Yukihira meets many talented and exciting people and gains valuable culinary experience, gradually developing as a chef by learning from his peers and mentors, eventually becoming a master of his craft. Despite the fierce competition, he never gives up and strives for excellence. Shokugeki no Soma is an exciting series that celebrates the culinary world’s power of determination and creativity.

29. Re: Zero

Image via White Fox

Re: Zero is an anime series based on Tappei Nagatsuki’s light novel. It is set in an alternate world and follows Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student who is unexpectedly transported to a fantasy world. The series follows his adventures as he meets new friends and foes, struggles to survive in a magical and dangerous world, and realizes the power of his potential.

This isekai anime is not like other series in the genre. Its psychological depth, complex characters, and intricate world-building have all been praised. Fans worldwide adore it for its mature themes and gripping plot. Re: Zero is a must-see for any anime or fantasy fan.

30. Hellsing

Image via Madhouse

Hellsing is an anime series based on the same-named manga. It is set in England during WWII and follows the exploits of Alucard, the anti-hero protagonist, and an undead vampire. Alucard is a soldier in Hellsing, a group dedicated to protecting England from supernatural threats. Integra Hellsing, the current leader of the organization and Alucard’s master, stands beside him. Seras Victoria, a former police officer turned vampire, and Walter C. Dornez, a mighty vampire hunter, are among the other characters. The series follows the trio as they battle supernatural forces such as a vampire cult and Millennium’s undead Nazi forces.

While Hellsing is an action-packed series, it explores human morality and the consequences of wielding supernatural powers. It has a large fan base and is regarded as one of the best anime series ever since its release in 2001.

31. Goblin Slayer

Image via White Fox

Goblin Slayer is a Japanese dark fantasy anime series based on the same-name light novel. It follows Goblin Slayer, an adventurer with no grand dream of becoming a hero or saving the world; he just wants one thing, which is to kill goblins. In his quest, he is accompanied by a young Priestess, a High Elf Archer, a Dwarf Shaman, and a Lizard Priest. Dark themes, intense violence, and gore are hallmarks of the anime series.

Many have praised Goblin Slayer for its attention to detail and unique take on the fantasy genre. The series has received numerous awards and is one of Japan’s most popular anime of all time. It’s been turned into an animated film and a manga. As part of the franchise, video games, and audio dramas have been released. Anyone looking for an intense, dark fantasy experience should see Goblin Slayer at least once.

32. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Image via Eight Bit

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a popular anime series based on the same-name light novel and manga. The plot revolves around Rimuru Tempest, a human reincarnated as a slime in an alternate universe. He uses his newfound abilities to become the lord of a goblin village and eventually forms the Jura Tempest Federation, a monster nation. Throughout the series, Rimuru learns to rely on his newly discovered abilities and the assistance of his friends to face increasingly complex challenges.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic moments, heartwarming themes, and intense action scenes. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is a popular anime series with a large fan base.

33. My Hero Academia

Image via Toho and Bones

My Hero Academia follows the adventures of Izuku Midoriya, also known as Deku, a misfit with no superpowers in a world full of them. After receiving a powerful quirk from All Might, the world’s greatest hero, Deku must learn to use his newfound abilities to overcome the formidable opponents he will face.

My Hero Academia has become a favorite among anime fans due to its intense action, thoughtful characters, and moral messages about heroism. The anime has also received praise for its exciting action sequences, well-written characters, and themes of heroism and friendship.

34. Fate Series

Image via Ufotable

The Fate Series is a popular anime franchise known for its stunning visual effects and gripping storylines. It follows a group of magicians known as Masters who summon Servants to fight a magical war for the Holy Grail. There have been multiple seasons, spin-offs, and numerous video games, novels, manga, and feature films based on the series. The Fate Series has received numerous awards and accolades for its stunning visuals, enthralling music, and gripping stories. It is one of the most successful anime franchises, delighting millions of viewers worldwide.

35. Dragon Ball Z

Image via Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Z is a popular anime series that follows protagonist Son Goku and his friends’ exploits as they battle potent villains. It is well-known for its exciting fight scenes and compelling storylines. Since its debut in 1989, the series has been broadcast in over 80 countries and has spawned numerous spin-off titles, video games, and other merchandise.

Dragon Ball Z is widely credited with popularizing Japanese animation in the West, making it one of the medium’s most successful franchises. It remains a beloved classic and an essential part of pop culture for many people worldwide.

36. Gintama

Image via Bandai Namco Pictures

Gintama is a Japanese anime series based on Hideaki Sorachi’s manga of the same name. The story follows an eccentric samurai, Gintoki Sakata, and his friends as they embark on various comedic adventures during Japan’s Edo period. The show is well-known for its witty dialogue, parodies, satirical content, distinctive art style, and unpredictable plotlines. It defied traditional shonen manga conventions by incorporating science fiction and supernatural elements such as aliens and time travelers.

Since its debut in 2006, Gintama has won numerous awards, making it one of the most successful and popular anime ever. Its distinct charm and hilarity continue to attract new fans from all over the world. Gintama has received mostly positive reviews from both Japanese and international audiences—critics praised the series for its compelling story arcs, humor, and references to Japanese culture.

37. Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Image via A-1 Pictures

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku is a romantic comedy manga series written and illustrated by Fujita. It follows four otakus as they struggle to connect with one another and make their relationships work in real life. The series is set in an office and follows Narumi Momose, Hirotaka Nifuji, Kabakura Hanako, and Taro Kabakura as they try to balance their work, hobbies, and relationships. It was later adapted into an anime television series.

Wotakoi is a heartwarming and humorous story about otaku life, depicting both the struggles and the joys of being an otaku. It’s a relatable and entertaining series that will leave viewers smiling.

38. Fruits Basket

Image via TMS Entertainment

Fruits Basket is a popular Japanese anime series about the Sohma family, who are cursed with the ability to transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac when hugged by someone of the opposite gender. Honda Tohru, the main character, discovers their secret and promises to keep it safe, eventually becoming involved in their lives.

Despite its dark themes of family secrets and curses, Fruits Basket is ultimately a story about loyalty, love, and forgiveness. It has received critical acclaim for its relatable characters and exploration of complex themes.

39. The Rising Of The Shield Hero

Image via Kinema Citrus

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a Japanese isekai anime based on the light novel series of the same name. It follows the story of Iwatani Naofumi, who is summoned to a parallel world along with three other young men. They are chosen as the “Four Cardinal Heroes” and tasked with saving the world from destruction. Naofumi soon discovers that he is the only one of the four Heroes to be given a shield as a weapon, and as a result, he faces prejudice and skepticism from his peers. He must prove himself through a series of thrilling adventures to gain the trust of those around him and fulfill his destiny of becoming the Shield Hero.

The anime has received praise for its captivating plot, strong characters, and intriguing themes. The Rising of the Shield Hero is an action-packed fantasy epic with a large and devoted fan base.

40. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Series

Image via David Production

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the exploits of the Joestar family, a group of people with special abilities known as Stands. More specifically, the series follows the Joestar family members through the generations, beginning with the original protagonist, Jonathan Joestar, in 1880s England. Throughout the story, various family members use their Stands to combat menacing supernatural foes. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure delves into themes such as family, the power of friendship, and determination, as well as battle scenes packed with action. It is widely regarded as one of the most remarkable anime series ever produced.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure has been on the air since 1987 and continues to be popular with viewers of all ages. It is one of the most well-known names in anime and has been adapted into various media formats, including video games and live-action films. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is still beloved by fans worldwide, inspiring a new generation of anime fans.