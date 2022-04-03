While almost everyone went into tonight’s Attack on Titan episode expecting a feature-length movie reveal to wrap everything up, MAPPA has announced that the story will officially conclude with The Final Season — Part 3, to be released in early 2023.

You heard it, folks. To know the end of Eren Yeager’s story, you’ll have to wait for an additional year as the people at MAPPA get around to animating the remaining eight manga chapters. Of course, since there were only 22 chapters remaining by the end of Part 1, most of us had assumed the studio would wrap everything up with The Final Season — Part 2, which began its run in February with “Judgement” and finished it today with the 87th episode, “The Dawn of Humanity.”

Despite their best efforts, though, it appears that MAPPA will need a little bit of extra time to flesh out the ending. Below you can check out the first teaser trailer for Part 3, officially dubbed “The Final Season: Final Part,” featuring our protagonists in the giant footprint of a Colossal Titan.

MAPPA has also released an official poster for the Final Part to celebrate 10 years of Shingeki no Kyojin, which is basically a still of the 16-second teaser.

A lot of fans have expressed disappointment over the extended wait, but many are also willing to wait for MAPPA to get the remaining chapters right – especially since they are arguably the most important ones.