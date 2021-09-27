Netflix’s Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Leaves Fans Outraged With Their Portrayal Of Gren

A lot of fans were excited when Netflix shared some new images from their live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop during their TUDUM event. However, it seems more and more people are becoming angry with how Gren is being portrayed.

According to a previous interview, Gren is being reimagined as a nonbinary character who will be placed by nonbinary actor Mason Alexander Park. However, this has left people queer and cis alike have been raising concerns of how problematic this might be considering the show’s original lore.

Introducing Cowboy Bebop's Gren @MasonAPark 🚀 Revolutionary as the original anime was, the vocabulary we have today for LGBTQ+ people didn't quite exist when it aired. For the upcoming live action adaptation, the character is being reimagined as nonbinary with a nonbinary actor. pic.twitter.com/D6E4qC2Sgj — Most (@Most) November 19, 2020

Grencia Mars Elijah Guo Eckener, simply known as Gren in the show, was forced to take experimental drugs while in prison which is why he had such a unique presentation. Some say that changing the look is a problem with ignoring lore alone, while others saying trying to make Gren into a queer icon despite his backstory is insulting to the LGBTQ+ community.

Gren: As a POW I was tortured and my body disfigured against my will.



Netflix: YASSSSS QUEENN TRANS ICONNNN https://t.co/fgzEaM248P — CoiledElf 🇦🇺 (@CoiledElf) September 25, 2021

maybe i'm in the minority on this but somehow this feels MORE transphobic than Gren's portrayal in the original in ways I struggle to articulate pic.twitter.com/k8tvOtR1gi — drakengard/nier brainrot hexxy (@HexxyManiac) September 25, 2021

"But adaptations often have changes."

Yes however this is a complete 180 as to how Gren felt about his body in the original. Unless they're planning to have Gren look like this as to mask how Gren truly feels about his body, I don't see the point in it.https://t.co/rTBOEVyvWI — Radio (@NegativeBloom_) September 26, 2021

While it seems fans are angry now, we won’t be able to know the full extent of Gren as a character until Netflix releases Cowboy Bebop on November 19, 2021.