The internet was buzzing in the aftermath of yesterday’s TUDUM event, which featured new looks at a whole heap of Netflix heavy hitters.

The Witcher universe is about to get a whole lot bigger, we got our first look at footage from Ozark‘s final season, the latest runs of Cobra Kai, Stranger Things and Bridgerton, trailers for The Sandman and Army of Thieves, without even mentioning the opening credits for the hotly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

It was every bit as stylish as you’d expect, and it’s got more than enough potential to cross over to a mainstream audience and appeal to subscribers everywhere, not just fans of the anime. Hot on the heels of the first look at Cowboy Bebop in live-action, Netflix revealed a fresh batch of images that you can check out below.

Netflix Reveals A New Set Of Images From Cowboy Bebop 1 of 7

The first photos we saw a while back showcased John Cho’s Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir’s Jet Black and Daniella Pineda’s Faye Valentine, but now we’ve finally gotten to see Tamara Tunie’s Ana, Mason Alexander Park’s Gren, Alex Hassell’s Vicious and Elena Satine’s Julia.

For obvious reasons, the real MVP of the Cowboy Bebop pictures is Einstein, if only for the reason that everybody loves an adorable animal sidekick. Hopes are very high for the series that premieres on November 19th, and it’ll be hoping to strike the difficult balance between maintaining faithfulness to the source material while remaining accessible enough for newcomers.