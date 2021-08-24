Fans Are Hyped After Seeing The First Stills From Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop
Netflix doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to adapting beloved anime properties into live-action properties, so when it was announced that the streaming service was working on doing so to Cowboy Bebop there was plenty of skeptics.
Earlier today, Netflix shared the very first stills from the upcoming production and fortunately, they are looking fantastic. The images showcase the main cast including John Cho who will be portraying its main character, Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.
In these stills, not only is Netflix’s perfect casting on full display, but their ability to capture the character’s aesthetic and world design of the anime is evident. These first looks at what is to come have got fans eager to finally see the show when it launches in November. Here are some of how fans reacted to the pics.
There is likely plenty more footage from the show to come over the following months including a full trailer, but this recent taste of what Netflix is cooking is looking in a positive direction.
Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop will air its first episode on November 19th, 2021, without any last-minute delays so it won’t be too long before we see these characters grace screens around the globe for the first time in live-action.