Fans Are Hyped After Seeing The First Stills From Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop

Netflix doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to adapting beloved anime properties into live-action properties, so when it was announced that the streaming service was working on doing so to Cowboy Bebop there was plenty of skeptics.

Earlier today, Netflix shared the very first stills from the upcoming production and fortunately, they are looking fantastic. The images showcase the main cast including John Cho who will be portraying its main character, Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

In these stills, not only is Netflix’s perfect casting on full display, but their ability to capture the character’s aesthetic and world design of the anime is evident. These first looks at what is to come have got fans eager to finally see the show when it launches in November. Here are some of how fans reacted to the pics.

I've spent the last 10 minutes just screaming about these pics of Live Action Cowboy Bebop pic.twitter.com/VEVeIxmxg7 — Cara McGee💖in FFXIV hell (@ohcararara) August 23, 2021

One element of the Live-Action Cowboy Bebop will be beyond criticism. pic.twitter.com/4KZY0bBh2l — GG~Dan (@Goodguygdan) August 23, 2021

Netflix Cowboy Bebop looks INCREDIBLE pic.twitter.com/2Mkivzj13p — Tyrant Rave Theory (@DrWallkick) August 23, 2021

We all know who the real star of this Cowboy Bebop Live-Action series is gonna be. pic.twitter.com/4D70dCt3iV — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) August 23, 2021

Cowboy Bebop 2021 more than earning my optimism and excitement today. 🥰 Very eager to see how they reinterpret this series in November. pic.twitter.com/EdoCuc7S2G — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) August 23, 2021

I'm loving these live action Cowboy Bebop outfits.



"Where's Ed?" They don't appear until ep 9 in the original show.



Hoping it's another Alita Battle Anal Situation where it ends up being good despite everyone hating its first promo shots. pic.twitter.com/mo839CYiUw — Pan-Pizza: Goth till I Cry (@RebelTaxi) August 23, 2021

this cowboy Bebop Netflix live action adaptation casting is looking pretty good pic.twitter.com/oB29nkvez5 — christina (@cszhu) August 23, 2021

There is likely plenty more footage from the show to come over the following months including a full trailer, but this recent taste of what Netflix is cooking is looking in a positive direction.

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop will air its first episode on November 19th, 2021, without any last-minute delays so it won’t be too long before we see these characters grace screens around the globe for the first time in live-action.