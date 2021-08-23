Netflix Reveals First Look At Live-Action Cowboy Bebop

Fans who have been eagerly awaiting a chance to see what the new live-action Cowboy Bebop will look like don’t have to wait any longer! Netflix released some teaser images for the series set to star John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda who are all looking almost exactly like their anime counterparts. With original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno also set to return, it looks like the creators are taking the source material seriously.

“Spike Spiegel has to be Asian. Like, you can’t Scarlett Johansson this shit. We are making a show that takes place in a future that is multicultural, that is extraordinarily integrated and where those things are the norm.” Grillo-Marxuach – Cowboy Bebop Screenwriter

Check out these new pictures below and be sure to keep an eye out for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop which is set to premiere on November 19th.