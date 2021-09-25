Watch: Netflix Reveals Cowboy Bebop Opening Credits

Leading man John Cho’s hair has been stealing most of the headlines, but fans now have their first look at footage from the streamer’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, which is coming to the platform on November 19th.

As well as Cho’s Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda and Mustafa Shakir round out the central trio as Faye Valentine and Jet Black. Showrunner André Nemec recently revealed that the series will remain faithful to the source material, something that was already made clear by the presence of original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe and composer Yoko Kanno on the creative team.

The footage is about as stylish as you’d expect, showing off all of the major players in action, and it’s got the potential to appeal to a much wider audience than just those familiar with the anime. A big budget, effects-driven space Western inspired by a massively popular IP is a recipe for success if ever there was one, and it should go down a storm with viewers.

Netflix has been making a concert effort to both develop original anime-inspired content and mine recognizable properties for inspiration to power the never-ending churn of in-house film and television content. There’s only a few weeks to go until Cowboy Bebop premieres, and the opening credits are more than enough to whet the appetite.