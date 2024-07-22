What is ‘The Male Lead’s Little Lion Daughter’ chapter 98 release date?

The Male Lead’s Little Lion Daughter is a charming, humorous manhwa that’s been going strong for over 90 chapters, with chapter 98 recently released. As the enchanting storyline and lovable characters near the centennial chapter, here’s what we know about the latest release.

Chapter 97’s recap

In the previous chapter, Leo was upset that the newspaper didn’t mention her or the previous night’s incident. She asked the Duke if she could negotiate with the emperor, and he agreed, having already addressed the issue at the palace. Leo felt frustrated that covering up her mess overshadowed the failed illegal monster trade, which could have significantly impacted the emperor.

However, the Duke reassured her that the monster issue wasn’t as critical as she thought, as it was just an attempt at an illegal auction that concluded quietly. Furthermore, he explained that problems become messy once exposed, like a spilled milk bottle. Understanding her father’s love and the emperor’s exploitation of it, Leo was then tasked by the Duke to write three pages on how the emperor would trouble Voreoti.

When was chapter 98 of The Male Lead’s Little Lion Daughter released?

Image via Tapas

Chapter 98 of The Male Lead’s Little Lion Daughter is expected to be released on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 12 a.m. KST. You can read chapter 98 of the Korean manhwa The Male Lead’s Little Lion Daughter on Tapas Comics. Fans should keep an eye on official announcements from the creators and publishers. Following the series on social media and checking fan forums can also provide timely updates and discussions about the latest developments.

