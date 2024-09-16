‘Low Tide In Twilight’ chapter 102 release date, confirmed

If you’ve been eagerly following the BL manhwa Low Tide in Twilight, you probably noticed that the series recently hit a major milestone with the release of its 100th chapter.

Needless to say, the BL manhwa been an exciting journey full of emotional twists and turns. But now that chapter 100 is finally out, fans have been wondering when chapters 101, 102, and the rest of the post-100 storylines will be released.

Chapter 100’s recap

via Bomtoon

The 100th chapter of Low Tide in Twilight opens with Taeju waking up. As he spots Euihyun, the reality of his actions hits him, prompting him to quickly inject himself with a suppressant, fearing that he might have triggered Euihyun’s heat. When they finally sit down to talk, Taeju learns that Euihyun had secretly drugged his water with an aphrodisiac, hoping it would lead to Taeju impregnating him. Although Euihyun apologizes, Taeju initially reacts with anger, upset that Euihyun would go to such lengths. However, Taejusoon forgives him.

Euihyun then asks Taeju to take him to the sea. Once there, Euihyun confronts Taeju about his decision to quit his gangster life and his plan to leave him. Taeju admits that he believes staying together would only bring Euihyun more suffering. In response, Euihyun passionately expresses his deep love for Taeju, explaining that Taeju’s desperate efforts to keep him alive have made him want to live, too. The chapter concludes with the two embracing each other tightly, finding comfort in the cool beach air as they hold on to what they have.

There’s a bit of news that might come as a surprise — Low Tide in Twilight has actually come to an end, with chapter 100 as the manhwa’s finale. The story wrapped up at chapter 100, so there won’t be a chapter 101 or 102 to look forward to. While it’s always a little bittersweet when a beloved series comes to a close, the ending provided a satisfying conclusion to the characters’ arcs, and tied up the storyline in a way that feels complete.

For those who have been holding out hope for more chapters, it’s natural to feel a bit disappointed. After all, Low Tide in Twilight has been a significant part of the manhwa scene, especially within the BL subgenre, and many readers have grown attached to the characters and their stories. But if there’s one thing to take away from this, it’s that the series ended on its own terms, with a full, cohesive narrative that didn’t drag on unnecessarily.

So, while there isn’t a release date for chapter 101 or 102 of Low Tide in Twilight, the good news is that you can always revisit the series from the beginning and relive all the moments that made Low Tide in Twilight such a standout. And who knows? The end of one story could very well open the door for side stories and even new projects from the creator, potentially giving us another manhwa to fall in love with. In the meantime, you can purchase the manhwa’s official perfume, and if you’re still craving more BL content, there are plenty of other ongoing series that are worth checking out. You can catch up on Low Tide in Twilight on Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon.

