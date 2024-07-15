‘Low Tide In Twilight’ perfume: Where to buy, price, and more

Not many manhwa have official merchandise available in stores, but those that do have solidified their status as the royalty of BL manhwa. Unsurprisingly, the story that recently joined this elite group is none other than Low Tide in Twilight.

As one of Lezhin’s most successful stories, it’s no wonder Low Tide in Twilight would eventually get its own merchandise. An omegaverse filled with angst and paired with stunning art by the beloved Euja was the perfect recipe for an emotional rollercoaster and chart-topping success. Since December, TikTok videos have surfaced showing that an official Taeju perfume has been released. However, it is admittedly hard to find. But we’ve got you covered — as always.

Where can I buy the Low Tide in Twilight perfume?

via Bomtoon

You can purchase the Low Tide in Twilight perfume on Koonbook and Harumio — but only if it’s not already sold out. For some time now, the perfume has been in high demand, and both websites have frequently had it out of stock. The price varies depending on the website: Koonbook was selling the perfume for $72 for 30ml, while Harumio had it for a relatively cheaper $40 for the same amount of liquid. Both websites offer worldwide shipping, which is a bonus.

Alternatively, the online store Nemo It Store also stocked the 30ml perfume for a while before it sold out. However, it was the most expensive of the three, priced at $85. On top of that, we can’t assure you that the smell or its endurance will be worth your money. In the packaging, it appears that there is no information regarding the intensity or concentration of smells. Namely, we don’t know if it’s an eau de parfum, or an eau de toilette.

Nonetheless, the perfume is currently sold out on all these websites, likely due to a manufacturing shortage. Perhaps no one was prepared for the success a BL perfume would bring, but TikTok is a miracle worker. Unsurprisingly if it goes viral on TikTok, it is almost guaranteed that it will be sold out by the time we get there.

In fact, many merch perfumes are selling out quickly — not just Low Tide in Twilight’s. Manhwa merchandise is becoming the next must-have item, unsurprisingly. I remember the days when we used to see just a handful of Painter of the Night pins and cards with only three manhwa with physical copies of their work. Nowadays, we even have perfumes from Jinx, Under the Greenlight, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, and many other BL stories.

Hopefully, the manufacturers will soon respond to the high demand. Recently, many popular manhwa have been releasing character-inspired scents, which is not only a genius merchandising strategy, but also a great way for readers to feel even more connected to the characters they follow week after week. Yay for parasocial relationships with fictional men!

