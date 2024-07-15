Is there a ‘Low Tide in Twilight’ perfume?

The ever-popular Low Tide in Twilight has its fair share of super fans. The first chapter released in 2021 and we’re now on chapter 93, and if you’ve been keeping up to date then you may well consider yourself a superfan of the BL manhwa.

But were you aware that there is Low Tide in Twilight merch? In fact, one of the most popular items that has fans frothing at the mouth is the custom perfume relating to the manhwa.

The Low Tide in Twilight perfume

Image via Koonbooks

If you’ve ever wondered what the two protagonists, Euihyun and Taeju smelled like, now is your chance to find out as there are currently two perfumes available from online retailers such as Koonbooks. The scents are based on the two characters with Euihyun being given a “fresh floral musk” according to the description that comes with the perfume. On the other hand, Taeju’s odor is described as “citrus aquatic fresh green floral.” Are those the kind of scents you imagined coming from Euihyun and Taeju?

The price

Overall, they’re pretty pricey, costing $72.00 per bottle, so if you want both scents, that’ll be $144.00. However, you’ll have to factor in shipping costs on top of that as the products are coming from Korea. However, they are certainly fine little pieces of memorabilia for the manhwa, coming in a fancy little box, and the perfume bottle even comes with pictures of the characters.

Of course, if you were hoping to get your hands on either of these scents any time soon, you might find yourself disappointed, as they are currently out of stock with no clear indication when they will be available again. It just proves how popular this merch is – for now though, we can only hope that the supply is restocked again soon.

